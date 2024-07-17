The Big Picture Maika Monroe shines in Watcher, a frustratingly tense film about a stalking victim battling her aggressor alone in a foreign land.

The movie's slow-building dread effectively terrifies viewers through what is left unseen rather than relying on jump scares.

Director Chloe Okuno's choice to focus on psychological horror over gore leaves audiences questioning reality alongside the protagonist.

Maika Monroe has become one of Hollywood's leading scream queens in the past decade. This started in 2014 with the double punch of The Guest and her lead role in It Follows before carrying on to other films such as Villains and this summer's Longlegs, co-starring Nicholas Cage. Just a few years ago, back in 2022, she showed off her horror chops again in a smaller film, Chloe Okuno's Watcher. The plot involves her being watched from afar and stalked by a man who lives across the street from her. As he begins to get more brazen and closer to her, however, the two come face to face in a moment where the villain isn't afraid to show his prey just how evil he is, not by what he does directly to her, but by the power he exudes just from sitting next to a bag with some seriously horrifying contents.

In 'Watcher,' Maika Monroe's Julia Must Face Her Male Aggressor Alone

Watcher isn't about demonic entities passed down through sex or a raving lunatic serial killer, but is a purposely frustrating tale about a stalking victim who must battle her aggressor alone because no one else will believe her. Maika Monroe plays Julia, an American who moves to Bucharest, Romania for her husband Francis' (Karl Glusman) work. She's lonely there, not fitting in with her husband's new friends and having little to do with her day. To make matters worse, a serial killer called "The Spider," who likes to lop off the heads of women, is out there. Julia might as well have stayed in the U.S.

Julia then starts getting stalked by a man who lives across the street. He watches her from his window and is brazen enough to follow her inside a store. Julia, in a refreshingly smart choice from a horror movie character, immediately goes to the police and her husband for help. There isn't enough evidence to do anything about this man, and Francis dismisses it as the exaggerated reaction of a stressed woman in a foreign land. With no one else to assist her, Julia bravely follows her watcher all by herself, ending up at a strip club where he works. Is it a coincidence that her next-door neighbor and only friend, Irina (Madaline Anea), just so happens to be a dancer there?

When Julia hears a commotion at Irina's place one night and her friend disappears, she's convinced that her watcher has done something to her and marches, afraid but sure, to the watcher's apartment across the street. It's then that he begins to turn the tables on his potential victim. The watcher's name is Daniel Weber (Burn Gorman), a small and timid man who calls the police to say that Julia is stalking him. He's not angry but instead comes across as quiet and scared, wanting it to stop. Daniel won't make eye contact, but he will hold out his hand for Julia to shake, forcing her to touch him. He is gaslighting everyone around him into thinking that Julia has been the aggressor all along. With that now done, Daniel Weber holds all the power.

'Watcher's Head in the Bag Scene Takes Its Time in Rolling out the Terror

Watcher's most frightening scene happens later when Julia, angry at her husband for calling her fears a fantasy, storms out of a party they're at and heads home alone at night. From the moment she ends up on an abandoned subway platform, we know something bad is going to happen. Julia senses it too, looking into the dark corners of the station, but Daniel knows he doesn't need to hide in the dark anymore. He can come out in the light and do whatever he wants, even sitting in the same subway car as Julia with other people around. She wants out, but what can she do? She can't yell at the man or run and scream because no one will believe her. She accepts her predicament and sits down, with Daniel taking a seat across from her, a plastic grocery bag at his side.

He tries to chat with Julia, but again, he can't look at her. For a man who loves to watch, he is unable to look a woman in the eyes. Daniel comes up with an excuse for following Julia, saying he just likes to watch people go about their day, calling it a "sad hobby." We know it's all bullshit, but he is the man and she is the woman, so Daniel thinks the truth is whatever he says it is. It's then though that we begin to notice that bag beside him, and Julia does too. It has been there the entire time, but now the camera holds on to it in a closeup. The shot is there because it wants us to pay attention. Julia can't even hear Daniel anymore as the outline of what's in the bag becomes clearer. The slow, all-encompassing dread makes her eyes go wide, and our hearts race as we see the outline of the bag's contents.

Is that a human head?! And if so, whose head? The cheap Hollywood approach could have been taken at this point, with a high-pitched musical cue used to elicit a jump scare, showing us a blood-soaked bag with a pair of rotting eyes looking out. Rather than do that, though, the horror occurs through what we don't see. The head is the shark under the water in Jaws, and we know it's there even if we don't see it. It's only as Daniel says that he needs an apology from her that he looks at Julia before she is finally able to take her eyes off the severed head and get off the train.

Writer and director Chloe Okuno could have let this scene play out in a few different ways. She could have taken a traditional, more slasher approach with Daniel giving Julia a creepy smile and flashing a knife, or even talking in a threatening manner, confessing his crimes and his motive for them. Instead, he is calm and barely moves a muscle. Why frighten your victim in the old ways when you have already taken her power from her? To just sit there like a normal person with his groceries, lying while using such little energy, because he has complete control, is much more scary. Daniel now watches Julia, focused on her reaction to the bag, all while knowing she can't do a damn thing. Daniel has always been right there, unafraid of being seen, with Julia trying so hard to find him and focus on his presence. It's the same with the head in the bag. She knows it's there, its dead eyes watching her, even if she can't exactly see it.

The subway scene is the winding of tension like Okuno is cranking a jack-in-the-box, but the moment never unleashes the jump scare clown. Instead, it forces us to sit in Julia's unresolved panic, just like women have to all the time when they're not believed. Still, since this is a movie, there needs to be a resolution. We're screaming "What's the bag?!", and while Okuno could give us that, it would be too simple. What's more effective is to show us what's left.

Chloe Okuno Offers a Different Type of Payoff in 'Watcher'

In Watcher's final scene, Julia goes home and begins to pack her bags, but as she does, music begins to play next door at Irina's place. She goes there, the door unlocked like an invitation. We don't want her to go inside, but Julia does anyway. She finds the remains of her friend propped up in a chair, a body at rest with a neck that ends in a bloody stump. Before she can scream, that disgusting bag is brought down over her own head. When it comes off, Daniel is there with a knife to her throat, now finally able to look her in the eyes. The audience has always had Julia's back, knowing she's right and not some mere crazed, lonely woman. Now, no matter if she lives or dies, everyone else is about to find out that she was right too. But at what cost?

The best horror plays with our imagination, raising the tension higher and higher. Watcher could have shown us a head in the bag on the subway train, and got us to jump and squirm at the shock and grossness, but then what? It takes the tension away from the audience while the scene is still playing out. Whether or not Julia sees the head in the bag, the horror hasn't let up for her. She still needs to get off the train and run away, all while hoping Daniel isn't following her. There would be no point in showing us a gory, severed head because proof of who Daniel is does Julia no good when no one will believe a word she says. Daniel is toying with Julia, trying to drive her mad and take everything from her before he strikes. Watcher is doing the same thing to us.

Watcher is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

