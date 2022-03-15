2022 has seen a lot of great horror films so far and many of them have come from Shudder. Their next film produced alongside IFC Films, WATCHER, premiered at Sundance and screened this past weekend at SXSW to glowing reviews. Now this horror thriller co-written and directed by Chloe Okuno has a new teaser trailer.

The trailer sets up the creepy mood showing Maika Monroe's Julia waking up in the middle of the night, and she appears to see someone in the window. She narrates the trailer saying that she saw the man again and that “he’s been watching us since we moved in”. Julia shows the window to her husband, and he later jokes about the man having a crush on her.

This is when the trailer gets mysterious and hints to the audience that there is more to this story than just a simple tale about a stalker or serial killer. Julia interestingly says “you’re not really looking in here are you?” and then we go into a montage of shots that see our main character walking around the city, seemingly trying to find answers, while each letter of the film’s title accompanies each new shot. One of the most interesting images being of a dead person lying still in a chair. Is that a crime scene left by The Spider? Only time will tell. The final scene in the trailer sees Julia walking slowly towards a half open door. We see what appears to be a dark shape in the door frame. The trailer leaves us in suspense not knowing what is behind the door.

Image via IFC Midnight

RELATED: Maika Monroe Discusses 'Watcher' and Her Passion For Working with Emerging Voices in the Horror Genre

The teaser trailer itself does not present much in terms of story, but it more than makes up for it in its tense atmosphere. From the gothic almost noir tone to the creepy sounding story, WATCHER seems like it is going to be an interesting take on this type of Rear Window story. There are hints of a spooky ghost tale, a whodunit, and a serial killer thriller throughout this teaser. Okuno looks to be combining different elements from many horror sub-genres and the director has had a lot of success in her early career. She received the Franklin J. Shaffner Fellow Award, directed the award-winning horror short film SLUT, and her recent work includes writing the remake of Audrey Rose for Orion Pictures. She also wrote and directed a segment of the anthology series V/H/S/94 which was another Shudder production.

This film also has the benefit of having the horror star power of Monroe who previously starred in the modern horror classic It Follows, The Guest, Villains, Greta, and Independence Day: Resurgence. Like stated before, Shudder has had a strong year so far with genre hits like They Live In the Gray and All The Moons, so hopefully WATCHER can continue the company's horrific success. WATCHER will premiere in theaters on June 3, 2022, before streaming on Shudder sometime after. You can watch the full teaser for the upcoming horror film down below.

The synopsis for the film reads:

In WATCHER, Julia (Maika Monroe) joins her husband (Karl Glusman) when he relocates to his family’s native Romania for a new job. Having recently abandoned her acting career, she finds herself frequently alone and unoccupied. One night, people-watching from her picture window, she spots a vague figure in an adjacent building, who seems to be looking back at her. Soon after, while alone at a local movie theater, Julia’s sense of being watched intensifies, and she becomes certain she’s being followed — could it be the same unknown neighbor? Meanwhile, a serial killer known as The Spider stalks the city.

'Ms. Marvel' Trailer Reveals the Rise of a Teenage Superhero

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (261 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick