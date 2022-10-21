Editor's Note: The following contains The Watcher spoilers."This message will not be the last. Welcome, friends. I am The Watcher." A sinister letter sent to an affluent New Jersey neighborhood's newest residents unleashes a chain of deception, terror, shock, and betrayal in thrill master Ryan Murphy's latest spine tingling television miniseries, The Watcher. Murphy has once again struck gold with this eerie whodunit inspired by the 2014 true story of a family who received a series of menacing letters over a period of five years. The Broaddus family of Westfield, New Jersey was eventually forced to flee their home and relocate, never finding out who was behind the creepy correspondence. In typical Murphy fashion, The Watcher is filled with peculiar characters, disturbing situations, plots and sub-plots that twist like corkscrews, and herrings so red they could cause blindness. And like most Murphy productions, keeping track of it all can be headache-inducing. Thank goodness, then, for the incredible Noma Dumezweni, who plays Theodora Birch, the private detective enlisted to find out who's behind the dark correspondence being sent to 657 Boulevard.

Theodora Is the Navigator

As Theodora, Dumezweni is the captain navigating the winding tributaries of The Watcher, keeping the proceedings focused and reining in the frequently misled and misguided characters. Murphy couldn't have chosen a better person to portray Theodora. An acclaimed Royal Shakespeare Company actress with dozens of theater credits, including Macbeth and Antony and Cleopatra, not to mention a string of TV and film roles, the two-time Laurence Olivier Award winner brings a bigger-than-life presence and sense of calm measure to Theodora. She's the beacon of logic and reason in The Watcher's frenzied world of eccentrics and oddities; the woman with whom the show's characters (and viewers) find comfort.

From her first appearance in the series, when she meets Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale) in a Jersey diner to pitch her services, Dumezweni presents Theodora as a woman of style, sophistication, and intelligence - an empathetic, yet assertive person intent on getting the job. Donned in a tan raincoat, orange leather gloves, and a blue and white gele, she quite literally takes over the screen. Her backstory as an alcoholic former jazz singer living with terminal cancer makes her even more intriguing, as does her candid approach and dry sense of humor. "As good a musician as I was, I was an even better drinker," Theodora bluntly confides to Dean, her deep, throaty tone and exacting diction giving voice to her tale. "So at a certain point, the husband gives me an ultimatum. It's either me or the booze. It's easy. I pick booze." Dumezweni gives viewers an unapologetically flawed character who isn't afraid to put her cards on the table, yet she's able to convey a faint sense of mystery about Theodora. Is she really this genuine? Is she hiding something? Can she be trusted? Dumezweni pulls in the audience almost immediately. We're a little wary, but we still want to go on this ride with her.

A Laser-Focused Detective on the Case

The neighbors living on Dean and Nora Brannocks' (Cannavale and Naomi Watts) block are like displaced circus side show acts. Among the crazy crew are the developmentally stunted Jasper Winslow (Terri Kinney), who has an affinity for hiding in the Brannocks' dumbwaiter; his pigtailed sister Pearl (Mia Farrow, in one of her juiciest roles), who can't bear the thought of the Brannocks possibly removing said dumbwaiter; Maureen and Mitch (Margo Martindale and Richard Kind), the nosy couple across the hedge who have no problem jumping the Brannocks' property line to pick their wild arugula; and Karen Calhoun (the always colorful Jennifer Coolidge), Westfield's most ruthless realtor. Any or all of them could be the shadowy "watcher," and as Murphy unveils the characters, their proclivities, and their motives, viewers are taken down a series of rabbit holes, many of them with limited passage.

Theodora, however, is a master at filtering out the noise and getting the Brannocks to focus on what's important. Dumezweni's Theodora is a laser-focused critical thinker, a woman intent on getting to the bottom of things. At the same time, she's empathetic to what the Brannocks are experiencing and views their anguish as her own. When Dean tells her he's thinking of selling the house and forgetting about pursuing the malicious letter writer, she persuades him to keep her on the case by sharing her own experience about the agony of not getting proper closure. Recounting the time she promised her ex-husband she'd never ask about the woman with whom he once had an affair, Theodore tells Dean, "Not knowing who this woman is, it ate me up. It's all I could think about." She then explains how she tracked the woman down and confronted her. "I told her if she ever spoke another word to my husband, I'd kill her. And my husband never found out. And our life was never stronger. I had to know." Theodora is an expert at identifying a person's deepest sources of distress and assuring them that she's got it all taken care of. At the same time, she's guarded just enough to make viewers hesitant. Is Theodora as genuine as she appears to be, or is she taking the Brannocks for a ride? Dumezweni conceals just enough of Theodora to keep audiences guessing.

Diligent and Compassionate, but Brutally Honest

As professional as she is, Theodora certainly isn't above engaging in a few "dirty tricks" to get to the bottom of things. When the Brannocks begin to suspect their 19-year-old security camera installer Dakota (Henry Hunter Hall), secret boyfriend of their daughter, may be "the watcher," Theodora latches onto the possibility, and her black-gloved hands can't wait to wrap themselves around the notion. As she hatches her plans to unlawfully hack into Dakota's personal computer, she's very clear with the Brannocks. "And what you'd want to do in this situation is not legal, okay? So this didn't happen, if you get my drift." Theodora can barely contain her glee at the thought of a little felonious cyberspace espionage, even though she knows she and her clients could get arrested for it. And when she becomes intrigued with the story of a long-time Westfield teacher who also happens to be obsessed with houses in the area (Michael Nouri), she becomes a modern day Columbo, bouncing around town, grilling the man's former co-workers, wives, and lovers in her quest to solve the case.

As leads go cold and theories fizzle out, Theodora remains resolute, propping up the Brannocks even when their hopes continue to get dashed. Never without a fancy new set of gloves or a beautiful head wrap to adorn her, she plows forward, knowing she can't rest until her clients can. Even when Dean Brannock himself falls under suspicion, Theodora becomes a shoulder for Nora to cry on, but Theodora is still bluntly honest about what she thinks of the situation. "I think he got in too deep," she bluntly confides to Nora. "He thought he could afford something, then realized that he couldn't. In fact, I know that's what happened." She doles out tough love. When her illness finally catches up with her, Theodora remains laser focused on her mission to find peace and resolve for the Brannocks. Dumezweni brings an air of discreet compassion to Theodora, which makes her The Watcher's most endearing character. Even as she lies in her hospital bed, she's more concerned about Dean and Nora's well-being than her own. "I can tell something's eating at you," she tells Nora. "A mystery you can't seem to solve. It will drive you crazy." Her devotion to giving the Brannocks a conclusion to their agonizing quest overrides anything she may be personally enduring. Dumezweni's final scene with Cannavale, in which Theodora, nearing her last breath of life, lays out for Dean all the events that have occurred since that first letter was received, is simultaneously shocking and heartbreaking, and Dumezweni handles the complicated moment with all the grace and gravity that's called for at this pivotal point.

A great deal of credit goes to Ryan Murphy for matching the right actress to a character who so effortlessly and elegantly binds this frequently meandering and often frustrating thriller together. It's a shame that audiences won't see Dumezweni in any potential future seasons of The Watcher, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see her name on the list of Emmy nominees in 2023. Among a cast of heavy hitters, it's impossible not to acknowledge Noma's incredible contributions to this roller coaster ride of a show.