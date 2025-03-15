After watching The Real Housewives franchise for over a decade, I've come to the conclusion I have a spending problem. From The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and of course, the OGs of The Real Housewives of Orange County, I’ve been religiously tuning in as these women step out to fancy restaurants and cafes, sipping overpriced cocktails in designer heels, while on their way to casually dropping thousands of dollars on a weekday shopping trip. I’ve been keeping up with Lisa Vanderpump’s lavish dinner parties on Vanderpump Rules, and I’ve seen Kyle Richards show-off her endless collection of Hermès Birkins multiple times, knowing my budget is more “TJ Maxx clearance” than luxury handbags.

Somehow, the more I watch, the more I convince myself that I also need a statement bag, a charcuterie spread, and at least one more fur trimmed coat – even though I have nowhere to wear it. It’s not just that I watch The Real Housewives – I’ve imagined myself as one of them, swept up in the illusion of their glamorous lifestyles. And I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t influenced my spending habits in real life.

I Blame the Housewives for My Expensive Taste