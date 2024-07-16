You've seen them in a live-action feature film, you've seen them in a hit HBO series, and now, you'll be able to see the Watchmen of Alan Moore's classic graphic novel of the same name in the all-new animated movie, Watchmen: Chapter I. The first of a two-part saga that will directly adapt the groundbreaking story, Watchmen: Chapter I is set to present the darkly satirical superhero world like never before. All your favorite characters are here, while the vigilante detective known as Rorschach (Titus Welliver) tries to uncover a deadly conspiracy that could change the world forever.

This isn't the first time that Watchmen has been adapted outside the main comic. One of the most recognizable examples is the Zack Snyder-directed feature film from 2009, and while it does take some creative license with the source material, it's overall a visually stunning take on the novel. Another great example is Damon Lindelof's Emmy-winning HBO series, which functioned as a compelling sequel to the graphic novel. This new animated version could prove to be the most faithful adaptation yet, so to learn more about the new Watchmen movie and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything you need to know about Watchmen: Chapter I.

The turbulent and shocking superhero mystery will begin to unfold when Watchmen: Chapter I releases on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. August 2024 is set to be a big month for superhero stories, particularly in the animation department. Also set to premiere that month are the new Dark Knight series Batman: Caped Crusader, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel show Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the final season of Umbrella Academy. Watchmen: Chapter I will also be released in between the anticipated theatrical films, Borderlands and Alien: Romulus.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Watchmen: Chapter I'?

Rather than releasing the film in theaters or on Warner Bros. Discovery's home streaming service of Max, the folks behind Watchmen: Chapter I have opted to premiere the film exclusively on digital. This isn't an uncommon practice for Warner Bros. Discovery, as they've used this strategy for many of their animated films, such as the DC Animated Universe and the Mortal Kombat series. Watchmen: Chapter I will more than likely be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming via Max at a later date, perhaps even before the release of Watchmen: Chapter II.

5 Does 'Watchmen: Chapter I' Have a Trailer?

Warner Bros. Entertainment released a new red-band trailer for Watchmen: Chapter I on July 10, showing off characters like Dr. Manhattan (Michael Cerveris) in all of their...well...glory. The characters and world of Watchmen: Chapter I look as if they leaped off of the pages of the graphic novel they originate from, with the 3D animation very clearly trying to emulate the comic's iconic cell-shaded style. Together, the team of the since-disbanded Watchmen will have to uncover a deadly mystery when the controversial hero known as The Comedian (Rick D. Wasserman) is unceremoniously murdered in his own lavish apartment.

4 Who Stars in 'Watchmen: Chapter I'?

Watchmen: Chapter I has amassed an all-star voice cast, perhaps most notably starting with Bosch star Titus Welliver as Walter Kovacs / Rorschach. Welliver is obviously no stranger to playing gritty detectives, so his casting as the controversial vigilante in the new film is more than welcome. That said, Titus Welliver's casting is only scratching the surface of the film's stellar talent. Other lead actors and characters fans can expect to see are The Americans star Matthew Rhys as Dan Dreiberg / Nite Owl, The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff as Laurie Juspeczyk / Silk Spectre, The Last of Us star Troy Baker as Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias, and The Gilded Age star Michael Cerveris as Jonathan Osterman / Dr. Manhattan. Also in the mix are a talented crew of supporting characters and actors, including:

Some other voice actors attached to the film in yet-to-be-disclosed roles include:

3 What is 'Watchmen: Chapter I' About?

The official plot synopsis for Watchmen: Chapter I reads as follows:

In an alternate world, the murder of a government sponsored superhero draws his outlawed colleagues out of retirement, into a mystery that threatens their lives and the world itself.

2 Who is Making 'Watchmen: Chapter I'?

Watchmen: Chapter I is being directed by a veteran of superhero animation, Brandon Vietti, who has previously worked on Superman: Doomsday and Batman: Under the Red Hood. The film's writer also has a stellar track record, with scribe J. Michael Straczynski being best known for creating Babylon 5 and Sense8.

1 When is 'Watchmen: Chapter II' Coming Out?

Watchmen: Chapter I is only half of the story, so when is Watchmen: Chapter II set to premiere? Warner Brothers has not yet confirmed an official release date, but the second half of the new Watchmen adaptation is expected to premiere sometime in 2025. Until then, Zack Snyder and Damon Lindelof's adaptations of Watchmen are currently available to stream on Max.

