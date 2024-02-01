The Big Picture American Fiction is a film that tackles race and family dynamics, mirroring the layered storytelling of Watchmen.

The protagonist, Monk, grapples with his family's struggles and embraces his identity in a climactic scene, reminiscent of Hooded Justice's journey in Watchmen.

American Fiction balances satire and drama, highlighting race but not making it the sole focus, reflecting writer/director Cord Jefferson's influence through his work on Watchmen.

American Fiction happens to be one of those rare films where art imitates life — especially in writer/director Cord Jefferson's case. Based on Percival Everett's novel Erasure, American Fiction is the story of Thelonius "Monk" Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), a literature professor frustrated with being unable to sell his novel based on the market for stereotypical "Black books." As a joke, Monk pens a book full of stereotypes and sends it to his agent — however, the joke backfires when a publisher snaps up the book for a hefty advance. American Fiction is layered, witty, and expertly crafted, which is no surprise when you remember that Jefferson is a former journalist-turned-screenwriter.

Jefferson's resume spans a variety of television shows, including episodes of watercooler hits like The Good Place and Succession. But the show that put him on the map was HBO's Watchmen. Jefferson co-wrote the sixth episode, "This Extraordinary Being," which finally answered one of the questions surrounding the original Watchmen maxiseries from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. It's also layered with subtext and unexpected twists, which are perfectly in line with the approach Jefferson took to American Fiction.

Watchmen

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own. Release Date 2019-00-00 Creator Damon Lindelof Cast Regina King , Jeremy Irons , Tom Mison , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II , Jean Smart Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1

'Watchmen's' Most Mysterious Hero Gets an Origin Story in "This Extraordinary Being"

"This Extraordinary Being" is the origin story of Hooded Justice, the first-ever superhero in the world of Watchmen. It chronicles the life story of Will Reeves (Jovan Adepo/Louis Gossett Jr.), the first Black man to be inducted into the NYPD. But after he was nearly lynched by white officers for stopping a hate crime, Reeves took up the mantle of Hooded Justice. To conceal his identity, he used white face paint and a hood over his face to give the illusion that he was white. The finishing touch was a broken noose, which is where Reeves received the "Hooded Justice" nickname from.

What makes "This Extraordinary Being" a standout episode of Watchmen is how Jefferson and showrunner Damon Lindelof play with the theme of masks. Reeves isn't just wearing a mask made of cloth, but also masking his identity as a Black man to be accepted. As Will Reeves, he's greeted with racial epithets and attempts on his life. As Hooded Justice, he's beloved to the point where TV specials are made about him and people hold him up as a symbol of righteousness. As if that wasn't a heavy enough burden to bear, Reeves is also struggling with his own sexuality, as he's married and has children but holds a secret relationship with Captain Metropolis (Jake McDorman). Even the way the story is told is using history as a mask to shield the truth of Hooded Justice's origins. It's this type of work that makes Watchmen the best adaptation of the source material, and earned it awards and accolades. But the real impact is how Jefferson took a similar approach to American Fiction.

'American Fiction' & 'Watchmen' Both Tackle Race, But Aren't Exclusively About Race

Jefferson's meticulous, layered approach to storytelling is on full display in American Fiction, especially when it comes to his protagonist's family life. One of the major reasons Monk decides to go ahead with selling his "novel" is the issues surrounding his family. His mother Agnes (Leslie Uggams) is suffering from early onset Alzheimer's disease, his sister Lisa (Tracee Ellis Ross) suffers a fatal heart attack, and his brother Cliff (Sterling K. Brown) has recently come out but saw his life blow up in the process. While coming to terms with these revelations as well as the fact that his father was carrying on affairs, Monk learns to embrace his family. In a climactic scene, Cliff tells Monk, "People love you. You should let them love all of you." It serves as a mirror to Reeves' plight in Watchmen; whereas Reeves' inability to reconcile his vigilante activities and his sexuality cost him his marriage, Cliff is open about his own sexuality.

American Fiction also manages to balance its satirical elements with its drama quite well, to the point where the points about race aren't the most prominent part of the movie. Those parts are still important, but it's not the only axis on which the film turns, which is something Jefferson was aiming for. "If you only send me out for ‘Black’ shows, I will fire you," he said in a recent interview when discussing how he and his representation handle projects. "Because I’m sure that’s not how you treat your white clients – I’m sure you don’t just send [them] to things that fit their racial profile."

Jefferson has also said that his work on Watchmen shaped how he approached American Fiction. In particular, he didn't want to give the film an easy message. "I couldn't make a movie that felt like, 'Here's the moral lesson that you take from this, and here's the good guys and here's the bad guys.' It felt like my responsibility was to make a movie that gave you some scenarios and gave you some interesting characters and then allowed you to walk away and sort of feel about it how you want to feel about it. So that to me was one of the main lessons that I took from Watchmen," he told Collider.

Indeed, American Fiction doesn't have an easy ending; in fact, it's implied that the entire movie is a screenplay based on Monk's experiences — repeating the layers of narrative that Jefferson brought to bear on Watchmen. The gambit paid off, as American Fiction isn't just gathering award nominations but also critical praise.

