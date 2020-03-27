Watch: HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Cast Reunites for a Delightful, In-Character Hand-Washing PSA

Film and TV production may be shut down all across the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean our favorite creators and performers aren’t keeping us well fed with new content. Yes, we’ve all agreed to collectively wince past that “Imagine” video, but there are also folks out there trying to spread a more practical helping message — wash your dang hands, folks.

The cast of HBO’s exceptional Watchmen series reunited (from a safe social distance via their phones) to film a delightful, in-character hand-washing PSA. Series creator Damon Lindelof took to Instagram to share the video, which sees series stars Regina King (Sister Knight), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen’s favorite stay at home dad”), Jean Smart (Laurie Blake), Tim Blake Nelson (Looking Glass), Tom Mison (Mr. Philipps), Sara Vickers (Mrs. Crookshanks), and Dustin Ingram (Agent Dale Petey) get back into Watchmen mode for the hygienic PSA.

It’s quality nerd-out material with lots of in-world references and easter eggs, but the real delight here is how absolutely hard everyone commits to the bit. Whether it’s Mison’s rather clever way of filming his germ-conscious clones (not to mention the effort put into that chalked lil’ outro smiley face), Ingram going all-in on a Sister Night costume — and a rather cheeky delivery of that Lube Man reference, or just the sheer power of Regina King counting to 20 “real slow”. Check it out for yourself below, and remember: Wash. Your. Hands.