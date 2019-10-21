‘Watchmen’ Guide, Week 1: Every Question We Have After the Series Premiere

0

At the risk of having yet another ancient snake-god curse put upon my head courtesy of Alan Moore (knock it off, Alan!), I’d have to say the season premiere of HBO and Damon Lindelof‘s Watchmen is pretty darn incredible. Building upon the inimitable foundations Moore and artist Dave Gibbons laid out in their comics, Lindelof and Co. have managed to create a living, breathing follow-up that feels very much like its own thing while also feeling undoubtedly like the broken, busted-up world of Watchmen. It also helps that the Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross score rips so hard it should be considered a misdemeanor. No other duo is better at creating music that should be playing at an underground leather-kink club in the year 2099. This is a compliment.

But woo boy, this first episode, titled “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”—an Easter egg and foreshadowing all on its own—was an exercise in exposition and world-building. I certainly have a few questions, mostly pertaining to Jeremy Irons‘ superhumanly smooth thighs. (Put “Died hard with a vengeance” on my tombstone tbh.) You probably have a few questions yourself. We’ll get through this show together, folks, week by week, thigh shot by thigh shot. Without further ado: