‘Watchmen’ Guide, Week 2: Every Question We Have After “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship”

To quote one of modern philosophy’s most esteemed thinkers: “Fuckin’ magnets, how do they work?” A sound question, Mr. 2 Dope, and one of many I’m left with following the second episode of Watchmen, titled “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship”, which ended with an Unidentified Flying Whoziwatzit descending from the night sky and carrying Will Reeves (Louis Gossett Jr.) off to freedom. This, after brutally violent flashbacks, shocking familial revelations, meta stories-within-stories, and former Sleepy Hollow star Tom Mison finally providing the vital Blue Dick Energy that any worthwhile Watchmen adaptation must deliver. A lot to take in here, folks. Just two episodes into Damon Lindelof‘s vigilante mindfuck-a-palooza and this story has already become [extremely Jeremy Irons in Dungeons & Dragons voice] AS IMPENETRABLE AS THE GORDIAN KNOT ITSELF.

I certainly have some questions. You, I assume, probably have a few questions. And the perfect place to start, I think, is with the question posed by Angela Abar (Regina King) herself…