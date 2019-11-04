‘Watchmen’ Guide, Week 3: Every Question We Have After “She Was Killed By Space Junk”

0

Another week, another flying car’s worth of questions following Watchmen episode 3, “She Was Killed By Space Junk”, a title that’s possibly a reference to the Devo song “Space Junk”, but having seen the contents of Laurie Blake’s briefcase, might also just be a way of saying someone had sex with Doctor Manhattan.

Laurie Blake! (née Jupiter) Here at last, played by the always-incredible Jean Smart, who is making a habit of showing up to inject weary grief into trippy superhero series. (See also: Legion.) “Space Junk” largely pushes the mystery of Judd Crawford’s murder and the mystical flying wheelchair-bound Egg Man who says he committed it to catch us up on Laurie’s life and woo boy, it hasn’t been an easy one. Thirty-four years after she watched an ex-coworker murder millions of people with a fake squid-monster—and 24 years after she and Daniel Dreiberg were arrested for illegal superhero stuff—Laurie works for the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, a branch of the F.B.I dedicated to making sure no middle-aged men are out here ninja star’ing cat burglars in their free time. She’s damn good at her job—we see her absolutely bamboozle a dollar store Batman doing a C+ Bale at best with a fake bank robbery—but she’s clearly carrying years of hard memories by the time she’s assigned to the Tulsa case. (Along with Special Agent Dale Petey, the dude compiling all that saucy supplemental material over at the Peteypedia.)

And then a Toyota hybrid almost falls on Laurie’s head.

You’ve probably got a few questions about all that. I know for damn sure I’ve got plenty of questions. And like each and every week here at the Watchmen guide, we’re going to start with the most important query…