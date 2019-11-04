‘Watchmen’ Episode 4 Promo Teases the Arrival of Hong Chau’s New Character

0

HBO has released a promo for the fourth episode of Watchmen, “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own”, an episode title that feels a little on the nose, or at least perhaps what showrunner Damon Lindelof wanted to say to all his critics. But of course, these titles are both filled with meaning and only a part of what each episode represents as we’ve seen in the first three episodes.

In this promo, we see the introduction of Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, the owner of Trieu Industries, which bought out Veidt Enterprises after his “death” (although as we saw in this week’s episode, “She Was Killed by Space Junk”, Adrian Veidt (Jeremy Irons) appears to still be alive and conducting weird experiments and plays in his free time. Everyone needs a hobby.

What’s more interesting about this promo is that it appears Laurie (Jean Smart) and Angela (Regina King) have formed some kind of uneasy alliance where they’re investigating together even though Angela wasn’t buying Laurie’s intimidation technique when they last spoke in the crypt. What this partnership means for the series remains to be seen, but I can’t wait to see where they take it. Watchmen continues to be the most exciting show on television even though it can be totally confusing for both fans and non-fans of the graphic novel.

Check out the Watchmen promo below, and click here for all the questions we have after “She Was Killed by Space Junk”. Watchmen airs Sunday nights on HBO.

