‘Watchmen’ Guide, Week 7: Every Question We Have After “An Almost Religious Awe”

0

Stately Tony and Oscar-winning thespian Jeremy Irons just ripped an uncomfortably long fart in an extravagant purple cape before being sentenced to death by a screaming horde of pigs and it’s probably like, the eighth or ninth most important thing to discuss from Watchmen episode 7, “An Almost Religious Awe.”

Obviously, the big reveal of this absolutely bananagrams, brilliant episode—directed by David Semel, written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour and Claire Kiechel—is that Cal Abar (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) has been Doctor freaking Manhattan this entire time. There’s probably about a thousand and one reasons we could have seen this coming, including that one time at the breakfast table when Cal calmly explained to his daughter that there is no God. That’s a Manhattan-ass move if I’ve ever seen one. Pancakes and French toast contain the same amount of particles, after all. Structurally, there’s no discernible difference.

But, no, this is still a straight-up jarring reveal, in an episode that was chock full of jarring reveals. We’ve got a pretty clear idea of the Joe Keene Jr’s (James Wolk) plan. We’ve got Angela Abar (Regina King) We’ve got Laurie Blake (Jean Smart) tied up in a basement. We’ve got a random elephant (random elephant) working as a memory doctor.

You for sure have questions. I definitely have some questions. Let’s get into it…