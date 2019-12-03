New ‘Watchmen’ Images Tease Even More of That Crazy Reveal

0

If you’ve been keeping up with HBO’s Watchmen series, from Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof, you’re probably still reeling from that truly wild reveal in last Sunday’s episode. As it turns out, the all-powerful Doctor Manhattan has been right in front of us the whole time, disguised as Angela Abar’s (Regina King) husband Cal (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Only, Cal didn’t know he was Doctor Manhattan, thanks to some self-induced amnesia that the show hastily explained away as some vague “accident.” At the end of the episode, Angela brains a confused Cal with a claw hammer and pries a tiny metal keychain version of Doctor Manhattan’s famous symbol out of his skull, which will presumably break the amnesia curse and bring the big blue guy back for some crime fightin’.

HBO just revealed some intriguing images from next week’s episode, titled “A God Walks Into A Bar,” which is some next-level pun work. (See, because Angela and Cal’s surname is Abar. Get it?) Also, judging by these images and the brief preview at the end of last week’s episode, Angela literally meets Doctor Manhattan in a bar.

In the first image, we see Doctor Manhattan, standing in the streets of Vietnam in the middle of some kind of celebration (New Year’s? Christmas? Victory Day?), having cast aside a masquerade mask of his own face. An all-powerful metahuman going to a costume party as himself is a galaxy-brain flex and I fully support it.

In the next image, Angela is sitting alone at a table in full police uniform, having clearly taken up the offer of the officer she spoke with moments before her parents’ killer was executed roughly ten yards away from her during a flashback scene in the last episode.

Obviously, a huge portion of this week’s episode is going to be devoted to even more flashbacks, this time detailing how Angela and Doctor Manhattan met and exactly what in the blue hell (pun utterly, irrevocably intended) he’s doing disguised as her mortal husband. With only two more episodes left to wrap everything up, it’s a safe bet we can expect to have a few more extremely wild revelations dropped in our laps when “A God Walks Into A Bar” airs this Sunday on HBO. For more on Watchmen, check out our Week 7 guide to every question and theory we have after the latest episode.