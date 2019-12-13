‘Watchmen’ Finale Photos Show Some Very Concerned Looks from the Lead Characters

0

Ahead of the Watchmen finale this Sunday, HBO has released a batch of new photos that show… something and nothing at all, at the same time. Many are wondering how in the world Damon Lindelof and Co. are going to wrap this story up in a single hour, and these images offer the tiniest tease of what to expect. Everyone looks concerned, but none more than Regina King’s Angela Abar, who last we saw had just witnessed the love of her life Doctor Manhattan zapped away to places unknown. One imagines she’ll spend the finale trying to get him back.

There’s also Hong Chau’s delightful Lady Trie conversing with her “daughter”, Jean Smart’s terrifically DGAF Laurie Blake hanging out in the Cyclops headquarters, and then we have Jeremy Irons’ Adrian Veidt back in his own headquarters. Hmm. The clothing suggests this is another flashback, so it’ll be interesting to see what’s revealed here—and what happens to Veidt in his present day timeline as last we saw he’d been imprisoned by Manhattan’s abandoned beings. And then, curiously, there’s Lady Trieu hanging out by one of those Doctor Manhattan booths in Tulsa. We know she intends to do something with Cal/John/Manhattan, and she looks pretty pleased with herself here.

I’ve really loved this season of Watchmen so far, and I think it’s one of the best things to air on TV all year. So I’m mighty curious to see what happens in this here finale, and how it may or may not set up a potential Season 2.

