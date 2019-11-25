‘Watchmen’: HBO Shares New BTS Image of the Minutemen

0

The most recent episode of Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” went deep into the early days of vigilantism in America as experienced by a young Will Reeves (played by Jovan Adepo) and seen through the eyes of his granddaughter, Angela Abar (Regina King). Over the course of the episode, we see the very first vigilante group, the Minutemen, come together through organizer Nelson Gardner, a.k.a. Captain Metropolis (Jake McDorman).

While the episode doesn’t show us too much of the Minutemen group, HBO did see fit to give us another look at the team the day after the episode aired. The Twitter account for the cable channel shared a behind-the-scenes photo in the same black-and-white style the episode was shot in featuring the Minutemen. In addition to Captain Metropolis and Hooded Justice, the other key team members are present. From left to right, there’s Silhouette, Mothman, Dollar Bill, Nite Owl, and sandwiched between Metropolis and HJ is Silk Spectre. Oh, and we can’t forget about The Comedian, who is referenced in the caption accompanying the tweet: “There’s always one joker who kneels in front.”

There’s always one joker who kneels in front. pic.twitter.com/mpdzp8v8zg — HBO (@HBO) November 25, 2019

Considering we weren’t introduced to the Minutemen properly in the episode (and it’s very likely we won’t be returning to the ’40s anytime soon for the sake of plot momentum), it’s fun to have this special behind-the-scenes look at the very first group of vigilantes. The Minutemen were first introduced in the Watchmen comics written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and serve as a key part of the context of the story told in those comics. As such, it’s only right we should get a look at Watchmen series creator Damon Lindelof‘s version of the team at some point — especially since this is a show that only gets better when you consult the supplemental materials published after every episode. It’s even more of a testament to the creative team on the HBO show that they re-created the panel of the Minutemen group photo from the comics but also from Zack Snyder‘s 2009 adaptation.

But the photo’s caption, which specifically references Eddie Blake, a.k.a. The Comedian, raises the question of whether we’ll be seeing more of this vigilante at some point. He’s already been spoken about in Watchmen in relation to Laurie Blake (Jean Smart) when Agent Petey explains to Angela that Laurie’s mother, Minutemen member Silk Spectre, was sexually assaulted by The Comedian and Laurie later learned The Comedian was her real father. The show has also revealed Laurie later changed her vigilante name from “Silk Spectre” to “The Comedienne,” hinting that she warmed to her father to some degree at some point along the way. In the Watchmen comics, The Comedian’s murder in the 1980s is the inciting incident for the story and he is a somewhat haunting figure, a born sociopath and nihilist covering up his bloodlust with jokes and opportunistic vigilantism.

All in all, The Comedian’s presence looms large for HBO’s Watchmen, which begs the question: Will he be seen in flashbacks? Is there anything the show has left to say about Laurie Blake’s dad? With Adrian Veidt (Jeremy Irons) and Laurie figuring heavily into the plot and former team members Dr. Manhattan and Nite Owl living on the fringes of the show, it’s only natural that The Comedian would come into even more focus at some point.

