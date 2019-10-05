Damon Lindelof Says HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Was Designed to Only Last One Season

0

Damon Lindelof and HBO brought Watchmen to New York Comic-Con, which means Lindelof is doing the rounds trying to explain his adaptation of the Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons comic. In addition to refusing to confirm Jeremy Irons is playing Ozymandias—okay, billing Irons as “probably who you think he is” on the cast list is funny—Lindelof was adamant that Watchmen was designed specifically to be one season as self-contained as the story in Moore and Gibbons’ original 12 comics.

Speaking to Deadline after the panel, the Watchmen showrunner didn’t exactly rule out a second season, but he’s certainly not thinking about it right now.

“I’m not being flippant when I say that the answer is one. – Does that mean that there isn’t going to be anymore Watchmen? Not necessarily. Does that mean that I will be working on subsequent seasons of Watchmen? I don’t know is the answer to that question. We designed these nine episodes to be as self-contained as the original 12 issues. We wanted to feel like there was a sense of completeness, to resolve the essential mystery at hand. Obviously, there is a potential promise for the further exploration of the world but like the seasons of Leftovers that I did as opposed to Lost, which was designed to have cliffhanger finales and a promise of future storytelling.”

During the panel itself, Lindelof was just a bit more optimistic, noting that it comes down to whether the audience is hungry for more Watchmen

“We want to see how it’s received by you guys,” Lindelof said. “If the show comes out there and the conversation surrounding the show suggests you’re hungry for more, we’ll certainly take that into consideration. We want to deliver nine episodes that deliver a complete and total, amazing story.”

For more on HBO’s Watchmen, here is Lindelof confirming the series is a sequel to the comics, and here is the official full-length trailer.