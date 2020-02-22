HBO Reclassifies ‘Watchmen’ as a Limited Series, with “Possible Future Installments”

The latest volley in the ongoing saga of whether or not we’ll see another season of HBO’s Watchmen is a pretty strong indicator that the show isn’t coming back anytime soon. The premium network has reclassified Watchmen from a drama series to a limited series. In an official statement (via Variety), the network said, “We discussed with the producers and felt limited series was the most accurate representation of the show and any possible future installments.”

Before the series aired, creator and showrunner Damon Lindelof made it very clear that Watchmen would be a self-contained story, rather than an ongoing narrative like his previous shows LOST and The Leftovers. Lindelof initially said that he hadn’t decided whether or not he would come back for another season, but later definitively stated that he would not be involved with the show any further, although he wouldn’t mind HBO doing more anthology-style seasons without him.

The reclassification likely has more to do with how HBO will enter Watchmen into awards season, as it doesn’t technically qualify as a drama series in its current form. But it’s a further nail in the coffin of viewers who were hoping to see whether or not Angela Abar (Regina King) can actually walk on water. While it’s definitely not a confirmation that Watchmen is absolutely done, it seems very unlikely that HBO is going to continue the series without Lindelof on board. That’s probably a good thing – it’s a significant piece of stand-alone television that also managed to be a faithful sequel to the notoriously dense graphic novel.

