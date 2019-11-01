HBO Launching ‘Watchmen’ Podcast Hosted by Damon Lindelof and ‘Chernobyl’ Creator Craig Mazin

0

If you’re anything like me and the first thought outta your head after each Watchmen episode is a comically drawn-out “buh whaaaaa?” then we’ve got some good news. HBO has announced The Official Watchmen Podcast, a three-part after-the-episode conversation between series mastermind Damon Lindelof and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

The podcast will launch on November 3 after the debut of episode 3, the incredibly-titled “She Was Killed By Space Junk”, which is set to introduce Jean Smart as former Silk Spectre and daughter to the Comedian, Laurie Blake. Each episode will act as an in-depth conversation between the two creatives as they “divulge narrative choices, explore the show’s connection with the groundbreaking graphic novel, and how it reflects our modern times.”

This pretty much goes without saying, but definitely make sure you’re caught up with episodes one through three before hitting play on this pod.

Check out a mini-teaser for the podcast below and subscribe right here. For more on Watchmen, here are our deep dives into episode 1 and episode 2, plus our full review of the first six episodes.

