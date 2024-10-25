Unlike its subject, the success of Napoleon has been anything but romantic. Almost a full year after Ridley Scott's epic biopic hit theaters, the iconic director's film is still bogged down by its mixed reception. On one hand, the movie did manage a sizable box office haul and dazzled audiences with its charismatic leads and expansive set design, but, on the other, Napoleon's earnings couldn't sizably surpass its budget, and the film also famously came under fire from French historians. That said, Scott's examination of the French emperor's life deserves credit for contributing to a long line of Napoleonic dramatizations, and die-hard students of history can still find a more compelling adaptation in the not-so-distant past.

Waterloo, the 1970 historical drama directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Bondarchuk, is a stellar representation of Napoleon's final days in power that combines opulent set pieces, memorable performances, and exhilarating battle sequences to produce one of the best films about the Napoleonic Wars ever made. Supported by an experienced cast, the film features a young Christopher Plummer as Napoleon's haughty nemesis, the Duke of Wellington, and Hollywood legend Orson Welles in a brief but entertaining turn as Napoleon's successor, King Louis VXIII. Likewise, although Waterloo garnered little critical interest upon release, audiences nevertheless continue to praise Bondarchuk's vision in a way that truly makes Waterloo a movie for the people.

What Is ‘Waterloo’ About?

Ironically, the film begins with its fiery Napoleon (Rod Steiger) facing his first political end in 1814. Pressured into a reluctant abdication by his top generals following Napoleon's disastrous Russian campaign, Bondarchuck quickly segues into a stirring depiction of the emperor's infamous Hundred Days, the period of time between Napoleon escaping his exile on the island of Elba and reclaiming his throne in Paris. With historical captions and a stunning recreation of an early 19th-century aesthetic through brilliant military costumes and the decadent Tuileries palace, these scenes give Waterloo's first half the clear feeling of an exceptional historical record, as well as intimate scenes of Waterloo's Steiger, which showcase Napoleon's short temper, longing for his family, and increasingly conflicted views on his legacy.

It is also in the film's first half that Welles and Plummer are introduced to the audience. Welles, in particular, is not given as much screentime as one would expect from a staple of Hollywood's golden age. However, the screen veteran still commands a strong presence in his scenes as the monarch of France's first, short-lived Bourbon Restoration. In particular, Welles' self-important bearing and tired restraint communicate the gravity of Louis XVIII's departure, with this smaller role serving as a reminder that Welles is more than just his most infamous parts. Likewise, Christopher Plummer shines from the moment his Duke of Wellington arrives at Waterloo's officers' ball in Belgium, nailing the portrait of an unaffected aristocrat with the actor's signature dry humor and the film's most memorable lines of dialogue.

‘Waterloo’ Used a Real Army To Capture the Epic Scale of Its Notorious Battle

Waterloo's real action begins about halfway through the film, however, as Bondarchuk pivots from historical drama to a painstaking recreation of his movie's eponymous battle for the entirety of its latter half. Without a doubt, Waterloo's battle scenes are the film's crowning achievement, presenting viewers with an epic spectacle of smoke and fire as sweeping camera angles capture the sheer scale of the conflict's overwhelming numbers. This practical approach was largely made possible by the fact that Waterloo actually used soldiers on loan from the Soviet Union's army as extras. Specifically, the USSR lent Bondarchuk a total of 15,000 infantry soldiers and 2,000 cavalrymen to make his battle scenes realistic, allowing Waterloo to stage one of the most visually stunning battles in cinema history.

In particular, Waterloo uses its cavalry to deliver several exceptional offensives. The film's recreation of the infamous charge by the Royal Scots Greys is especially impressive, capturing the majesty and momentum of Lady Elizabeth Butler's famous "Scotland Forever!" painting, as well as Marshal Ney's (Dan O'Herhily) failed attempt to permanently route Wellington's forces. Of course, Bondarchuk's film does sacrifice some historical accuracy to keep its narrative tight, delaying the death of Lord Hay (Peter Davies) and featuring various minor discrepancies. But if 2023's Napoleon taught us anything, it's that some historical inaccuracies can nonetheless contribute to a compelling story. Waterloo, at least, abides by the broad strokes of historical record, and the film's Soviet extras enable Bondarchuk to deliver an incredible recreation of Waterloo that makes his film a must-see for fans of history and Napoleon alike.

