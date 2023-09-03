The Big Picture A Waterworld sequel TV show was announced in 2021 but has since petered out, likely due to the high costs associated with producing a show set on the sea.

The involvement of Kevin Costner, who has experienced success with Yellowstone, would have been appealing to Universal, especially if the show landed on the same streaming platform.

The trend of turning recognizable movies into streaming shows contributed to the initial interest in a Waterworld TV show, but the current focus on financial consciousness and finding additional revenue streams has led to a more cautious approach by streaming executives.

In the mid-1990s, the default reference for a bloated Hollywood production was Waterworld. This Kevin Costner star vehicle was plagued by endless problems during its production and an array of media reports divulged each of those woes to the general public. By the time it opened in theaters, Waterworld had become a punchline, not a movie. It didn't necessarily crater at the worldwide box office, but it came nowhere near enough to justify its exorbitant costs. All of that effort had been for naught. Waterworld was a bomb and would endure as a legendary misfire for years to come.

Other classic box office bombs, like Mortal Engines or John Carter, were quickly swept under the rug by their respective studios never to be heard from again. By contrast, Waterworld has endured a bit in the years since it came out through translations to other media. A series of comics in 1997 kept the fictional universe of this movie alive while Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular is a stunt show that's been running at Universal Studios Hollywood since 1995 (it has also made its way to two other Universal Studios theme parks). Then, in July 2021, news broke that a sequel would be emerging for Waterworld through a TV show. It's been years since the announcement of that production and there's been no further word on this small-screen endeavor...what's going on with this Waterworld TV show?

What Was the ‘Waterworld’ TV Show Exactly?

The reveal that this Waterworld project was in development came from producer John Davis who noted that the TV show would pick up 20 years after the original Waterworld. At this point, Davis admitted there were lots of nebulous aspects of the Waterworld TV show, including who would star in it. However, he did have Dan Trachtenberg (whom Davis had already formed a working relationship with thanks to Prey) onboard to direct the show while noting that they were closing in on a writer for Waterworld. Davis also cryptically said the show, which was set up at Universal Cable Television, had a streaming home already. Presumably, the involvement of Universal meant that fellow Comcast-owned entity Peacock would be where the Waterworld TV show pulled into port, but this was never confirmed.

It’s also likely that this TV series, which would've inhabited the same continuity as the original Waterworld, was hoping to get Kevin Costner back in some capacity. After the massive success of Yellowstone, Costner was once again a hot commodity in Hollywood and Universal was undoubtedly salivating at the idea of having him headline another big-budget event show. Plus, if Waterworld did end up at Peacock, it would be right next to Yellowstone, which streamed exclusively on that streaming platform. The synergy was too good to miss up for Comcast executives and likely made the idea of doing a Waterworld TV show, which would previously have sounded like madness, a feasible prospect.

This news was also coming in at the tail end of a trend of studios leaping at the chance to turn any semi-recognizable movie in their respective libraries into event programs on streaming. Earlier in 2021, Paramount had announced that a slew of its most famous movies, like Love Story and Fatal Attraction, would become streaming shows for Paramount+. Meanwhile, Disney was commissioning an Alien TV show for Hulu and the world of The Lord of the Rings was becoming the big event series for Amazon Prime Video streaming in 2022. In the increasingly crowded world of streaming programs, studios were looking at brand names from familiar movies as a way to stand out from the competition. In this style of thinking, a Waterworld TV show fits like a glove.

Why Has ‘Waterworld’ Petered Out?

The grand ambitions of streaming in 2021 have become a lot more tempered just a few years later. Companies are beginning to find streaming a lot more expensive than initially anticipated and need to find additional ways to bring in revenue. Part of that financial consciousness has included dispatching certain costly TV shows from either getting additional seasons or even getting off the ground in the first place. This practice has extended towards Peacock, which appears to have pumped the brakes on certain TV show adaptations of famous movies like Reality Bites. The goal for streamers is no longer just endless volume and subscriber increases.

With this fresh status quo in place, a Waterworld TV show is bound to stick out like a sore thumb. After all, the original movie’s budget went haywire thanks to all the costly sets and the innate expense of shooting on the sea. A streaming show likely would suffer similar setbacks, making it a nightmare scenario for more penny-pinching streaming executives. Plus, Kevin Costner’s volatile behavior on the Yellowstone set has likely tainted the prospect somewhat of getting him back for a Waterworld show. Costner clearly wants to focus on directing movies and doing his own projects. A sequel TV program to a movie that struck a massive blow in his movie star image is probably not his ideal project currently. Similarly, an erratic performer is not somebody a streamer would want to pin a major event show on.

Then, of course, there are some of the smaller things, like Dan Trachtenberg being incredibly busy and the show getting announced before they had a writing team in place. Perhaps the Waterworld show simply ran out of gas because the writers assembled for the show couldn’t crack a plot for it. John Davis might’ve just gotten too eager to talk about a Waterworld TV show before it was truly ready to be unveiled to the public. On top of all that, though, this TV show ending up unrealized just feels like a fitting and proper chapter in the history of Waterworld. This is such a cursed entertainment property, that there never seems to be an end to the negative headlines associated with this mid-1990s blockbuster. That reputation might’ve scared away enthusiasm from Peacock and other streaming executives. However, that very same reputation does mean at least a Waterworld TV show going nowhere feels like an appropriate rather than devastating outcome for this pop culture entity.