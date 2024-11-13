When will CBS' new mystery drama Watson premiere? The answer is elementary. The new Morris Chestnut-led series will premiere on Sunday, January 26, 2025, before taking its regular Sunday night time slot on February 16, 2025. Watson will air its first episode on January 26, but don't set your DVR just yet: it will premiere after CBS' coverage of the NFL's AFC Championship Game; likely after 10 p.m. EST after the full post-game analysis. It will then begin airing in its regular time slot three weeks later on February 16 at 9 p.m. EST, followed by Queen Latifah's The Equalizer in its new 10 p.m. time slot.

The series, which is inspired by the works of Arthur Conan Doyle but set in the modern day, will center around Dr. John Watson (Chestnut), following the death of his longtime crime-solving partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of his archnemesis Dr. Moriarty. One year after Holmes' death, Watson has established himself at a clinic treating rare and unusual diseases — but he's spurred back into action when Moriarty re-emerges.

Who Else Stars in 'Watson'?

Image via Paramount+

Watson's supporting cast will consist largely of the staff of his medical clinic. Eve Harlow, who menaced Starfleet as Moll on the final season of Star Trek: Discovery, will co-star on Watson as Ingrid Derian, an icy neurologist with a mysterious past. Peter Mark Kendall (Kaleidoscope) will play a dual role as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, a pair of identical twins with sharply contrasting personalities. Inga Schlingmann (So Help Me Todd) will star as Sasha Lubbock, a charming rheumatology and immunology specialist.

Rochelle Aytes (S.W.A.T.) will play Mary Morstan, a character drawn from Doyle's work; Watson's ex-wife and a noted surgeon — she will serve as the clinic's director. Ritchie Coster (The Dark Knight) will round out the show's cast as another Doyle-inspired character; Shinwell Johnson, who appeared in the Holmes story The Adventure of the Illustrious Client, is a reformed criminal who occasionally assisted Holmes and Watson, and will work as the clinic's administrative aide.

Watson was created by Craig Sweeny, a veteran of TV shows like The 4400, Limitless, and Medium. This won't be his first time bringing the world of Arthur Conan Doyle to CBS; he was an executive producer on Elementary, which starred Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu as a modernized version of Holmes and Watson.

Watson will premiere on CBS on Sunday, January 26, 2025, after the AFC Championship Game; regular episodes will then debut at 9 p.m. weekly beginning February 16, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.