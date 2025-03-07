We are only in Episode 5 of CBS's new procedural series Watson and the title character has already dealt with many strange cases. In this weekend's episode it won't be any different. "The Man With the Glowing Chest" features pretty much what is described in the title, and Nat Faxon (Loot) guest stars as a man with a unique problem. Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode, that shows the moment that Watson (Morris Chestnut) finds out about the case he is going to deal with and maybe solve.

The thing about the new case is that Faxon's character is actually proud of being able to pull off the feat of hacking his own genome because he needed "a little shine." He ignored Watson's recommendation of not going ahead with the experiment, and now they have to find a way to deal with it — but first Watson's team needs to see a picture so they can actually believe the case is real before diving into possible solutions.

Watson tells the story of Sherlock Holmes' friend and partner after the famous detective dies. A talented doctor with elevated investigative skills, he resumes his medical career at a clinic that accepts weird, bizarre and rare cases. The cast also features Eve Harlow (The Night Agent), Peter Mark Kendall (Chicago Med), Inga Schlingmann (So Help Me Todd), Rochelle Aytes (S.W.A.T.) and Ritchie Coster (Tulsa King). The series is created by Craig Sweeny, who previously wrote for Elementary, Medium and The 4400.

Morris Chestnut Champions 'Watson's "Doctectives"

In a recent interview with Collider's Christina Radish, leading man Chestnut revealed what drew him to Watson, compared the new series with his stint on The Resident and commented about one particular element that makes the show great for him. He stated:

"And actually, one of those things, to your point, was the fact that we are not just a straight-line medical drama, and we are not a straight-line detective series. We’re "doctectives." We’re doctors and detectives. For me, I was on 'The Resident,' and 'The Resident' was great. I loved 'The Resident,' but everything was in a hospital. Here, we go outside. We’re gathering clues, we’re getting information, and we’re visiting the scene of the crime to solve the mystery. That’s really what excited me about this, to where I was like, 'Yes, this is something I definitely would love to be doing for years.'"

CBS rolls out new episodes of Watson on Sundays. You can also stream the series on Paramount+. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.