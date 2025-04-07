Editor's Note: The below recap contains spoilers for Watson Episode 9.

After last week’s misstep in introducing iconic Sherlock Holmes characters to the detriment of the forward momentum the series was starting to experience, Watson returns to form with Episode 9, “Take a Family History,” which explores why Dr. Derian (Eve Harlow) is such a prickly and unforgiving character. The episode opens with a flashback to 2009, where a young Ingrid rushes to UHOP to find her sister after she was taken to the ER by their father following a two-story fall from a balcony. Four episodes ago, Watson introduced Derian’s sister as the reason behind her obsessive need to become part of the Spinal Signal Program, and here, the series neatly fills in the blanks about the events leading up to Gigi’s paralysis. The prognosis is quite grim: if they operate on her back, her spleen is likely to burst, and the doctor assigned to her isn’t interested in exploring alternatives, much to Derian’s chagrin.

In the present, Gigi (Kiera Allen) calls Derian in a panic because something has gone awry. She has begun to lose her ability to use all of her limbs, and everything is locked up and in pain. Derian rushes home to find the fire alarm is going off because Gigi wasn’t able to use her hands to shut off the stovetop she was using for dinner. Gigi wants to be taken to UHOP, because the hospital is the best, but Derian is reluctant to take her there for obvious reasons. If anyone finds out that they’re related or that she used personal bias to get her into the program, they will both be in trouble. Derian does eventually oblige her sister’s request, with the caveat that they will pretend not to know each other, which works because Gigi legally changed her name to put distance between the two of them.

Derian’s tragic backstory and her sister’s medical crisis take up most of the episode, but Watson makes time to focus on two of its most compelling dynamics: Watson (Morris Chestnut) and Mary (Rochelle Aytes), and Lubbock (Inga Schlingmann) and Stephens (Peter Mark Kendall). Toward the top of the episode, it is established that it is Valentine’s Day. Lubbock and Adam help Stephens start up a dating profile, seeing as his camgirl situation went south, and they utilize adorable dogs to capture the attention of potential right swipers. One dog is Adam’s, while the other is Lubbock’s foster dog, whom Stephens immediately takes a liking to. While Lubbock is back with her artistic ex, she continues to have chemistry with Stephens, and this episode really seals the deal with their flirtatious dynamic. At the very end of the episode, Stephens decides to adopt the foster dog (a precious three-legged mutt), and he and Lubbock leave the clinic together to get the foster dog sorted. It’s a very mundane moment, but one that feels reminiscent of an early set-up for many other iconic couples in procedurals. Speaking of Valentine’s Day, Lubbock and Stephens aren’t the only ones feeling the puppy love.

In previous episodes, Watson sort of danced around confirming whether or not Mary and “Gummi” (the woman from HR) were actually an item, or just a manifestation of Watson’s TBI, and Episode 9 provides definitive proof that the two were dating, and, in fact, HR cheated on Mary. Prior to their split, Mary had set up — and paid for — a romantic date for two and, in lieu of having an official Valentine’s Day date, Mary invites Watson along for dinner. The dinner doesn’t necessarily go anywhere, especially when they decide to blow off their reservation because it’s taking too long, but it does continue to strengthen the relationship between Watson and Mary. Now that he knows about the miscarriage that happened while he was away, he’s talking about the complex emotions the news stirred up and showing a surprising amount of emotional maturity. While they’re talking things out, Watson receives a call from Derian about a patient in distress, and Mary decides to join him on this medical mystery (a first for her, really). Mary’s arrival at the clinic sets off a chain reaction for Derian, and the flashbacks help to explain the animosity Derian has shown toward Mary, and, by extension, Watson, at times.

Valentine’s Day Brings a Spark to ‘Watson’ in Episode 9