If Arthur Conan Doyle had permanently killed off Sherlock Holmes in The Final Problem, what would it have looked like for Dr. Watson? CBS brings you the answer through its brand-new series, Watson. The all-new show marks the second adaptation of Sherlock Holmes on CBS, following Elementary, and sees Dr. Watson in a reinvented characterization.

Described as a “medical drama with detective elements,” the series works like a contemporary sequel to The Final Problem’s plot where Sherlock is killed off by James Moriarty. Set in the present day, Watson picks up one year after Sherlock’s death, when Dr. John Watson returns to his medical career and dedicates himself to treating rare diseases and unidentifiable symptoms. But when sudden evidence crops up suggesting Moriarty might be alive, Watson must confront his past and return to solving crimes and face his best friend's killer.

Watson comes from Craig Sweeny, a television writer-producer known for writing shows like Limitless, Elementary, and Star Trek: Discovery. Best known for his notable roles in Nurse Jackie, Goliath, and Reasonable Doubt, Morris Chestnut stars as the titular protagonist, Dr. John Watson in a modern-day revival of Doyle’s 19th-century army doctor. Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes also star in prominent roles.

Even though Watson is John’s story, the plot lines would still be linked to his tragic death and his character’s presence would loom as Watson and Moriarty write a whole new chapter of the story. Exploring a post-Holmes era and a Sherlock-less world for John Watson, the CBS original dives into uncharted territory, unlike other adaptations of Doyle’s hero. As Amy Reichenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, promises, "Craig Sweeney’s bold new vision for the complex Dr. Watson deftly interweaves rich character storytelling with edge-of-your-seat medical mysteries."

While you wait for the series to premiere this winter, check out when and where you can watch Watson and how you can stream it.

Is ‘Watson’ Premiering on TV?