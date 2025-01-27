[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Watson.]

Summary The CBS series 'Watson' follows Dr. John Watson after the apparent death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of James Moriarty.

Morris Chestnut discusses the unique perspective of the show and the challenges of blending medical and detective jargon.

Moriarty presence looms large over the season, affecting Watson, his team, and other characters.

The CBS series Watson follows Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut), six months after the apparent death of Sherlock Holmes (I’m sorry but has anyone actually seen a body?!) at the hands of James Moriarty. Focused on his medical career and driven to treat rare disorders, Watson has put together a team – made up of Dr. Sasha Lubbock (Inga Schlingmann), Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft (twins played by Peter Mark Kendall) and Dr. Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) – to help solve the cases. But the deeper mystery of the strings being pulled behind the scenes of Watson’s own life could prove to be the season’s most challenging case of all.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Chestnut talked about taking on the Sherlock Holmes mythology from Watson’s perspective, why he jumped at the chance to play the iconic character, how Watson is different from his last medical series The Resident, how much he tries to understand the cases they’re solving, what Shinwell (Ritchie Coster) is really up to, finding the team dynamic, and just how important Moriarty will be this season.

Morris Chestnut Loves the Idea of Exploring the Sherlock Holmes Mythology from Dr. Watson's Perspective