Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Watson.

In the highly-anticipated premiere of Watson, CBS reintroduces the iconic character of John Watson (Morris Chestnut) as he grapples with a traumatic brain injury he sustained in a waterfall accident that killed his dear friend, Sherlock Holmes, and nemesis, Professor Moriarty. Struggling with the aftermath of Holmes' death, Watson finds a new sense of purpose running a clinic in Pittsburgh, which is funded by Holmes' will. Alongside a brilliant and enigmatic hand-picked team, Watson is ready to tackle strange and unusual cases, helping others while facing his own personal challenges.

Watson and His Team Take on a New Case in Episode 1