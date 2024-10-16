Sherlock Holmes has solved many complicated mysteries, but none of them have been as enigmatic as the premiere date of Watson. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming drama series will debut on CBS and Paramount+ on January 26, 2025. The series has been given the privileged opportunity of premiering after the AFC Championship game. The time slot allows the millions of viewers who tuned in for the sports event to lay their eyes on Watson. Arthur Conan Doyle's legacy will continue to expand through the upcoming television series that will shine the spotlight on the acclaimed sidekick.

Watson will follow a version of the titular character portrayed by Morris Chestnut. The fearless doctor will be introduced months after the death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. Without the brilliant detective to guide his career path, Watson will return to his journey as a doctor, with the series focusing on the lives he tries to save and the medicine-related mysteries he has to solve. Moriarty will be a recurring character in Watson. After taking the life of Sherlock Holmes, the villain might have plenty of fun while teasing Watson about the incident that took out the world's greatest detective.

After many adaptations of Sherlock Holmes have brought these characters to life on the screen, it was time for someone to provide a modern take on the detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle. Craig Sweeny wrote the first episode of the upcoming project, and the writer will also serve as a showrunner for the series. Sweeny previously worked as a consulting producer on Star Trek: Discovery, the television story that followed Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Saru (Doug Jones) as they made their way across the stars.

The Supporting Cast of 'Watson'

Close

John Watson won't be the only character seen on television once his journey without Sherlock Holmes begins at the beginning of next year. The cast of Watson will also include Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann and Rochelle Aytes. Harlow previously appeared in the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, the project that brought in Craig Sweeny as a consulting producer. When it comes to Peter Mark Kendall, the actor was part of the main cast of Kaleidoscope. It's time for these stars to bring their talent to the world of John Watson, as the titular character attempts to thrive in a world that no longer has Sherlock Holmes.

Watson will premiere on CBS and Paramount on January 26, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.