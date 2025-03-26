The prescriptions are out. Morris Chestnut will be solving more medical mysteries, as CBS has officially ordered a second season for its newest medical drama, Watson. Though the show debuted to mixed reviews, the decision comes after the premiere episode became the network’s most-watched scripted episode of 2024-25, per Deadline’s report. And while the first-ever season has garnered disappointing Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores, a new season order will enable the series to flesh its story out further.

According to Nielsen (via Deadline), Watson has been averaging a total of 6.79 million viewers each week, which immediately warranted the series a Season 2 order. Described as a “medical show with a strong investigative spine,” Watson — which debuted on CBS earlier this year — picked up six months after the death of the titular character’s longtime detective partner, Sherlock Holmes. Dr. John Watson left his crime-solving days behind after the death of his partner at the hands of Moriarty, having chosen to focus on treating complex medical cases as the head of Holmes Clinic in Pittsburgh. However, his past proves to be difficult to avoid with the emergence of an old enemy.

Who Else Is in ‘Watson’?

Image via CBS

In addition to Chestnut (who is best known for his appearances in The Best Man Holiday, Nurse Jackie, The Resident, and more), the main cast members of Watson include The Night Agent’s Eve Harlow as neurologist Ingrid Derian, Kaleidoscope’s Peter Mark Kendall as identical twin brothers Stephens and Adams Croft, Rumble Through the Dark’s Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, S.W.A.T.’s Rochelle Aytes as Watson's estranged wife Mary Morstan, and Inga Schlingmann as rheumatology and immunology specialist Sasha Lubbock, with Hannibal’s Kacey Rohl starring in a recurring role as Moriarty's Agent.

Fresh Off the Boat’s Randall Park guest starred in the series as Sherlock Holmes' archenemy Professor James Moriarty, with What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mysteries characters, Watson marks CBS’ latest attempt to adapt the Sherlock Holmes stories after Elementary debuted in 2012.

Watson Season 2 has yet to receive a release date. Season 1 will be having a two-part finale on May 4 and May 11. New episodes premiere Sundays on CBS. It is also available to stream on Paramount+.