For well over a century, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes has been influencing the mystery genre on the page and the screen. Nearly every year, someone‚ somewhere, has used Holmes and Dr. Watson’s friendship as the launchpad for their own creation, whether as a straight adaptation of Doyle’s works or mere inspiration. In 2004, Holmes and Watson’s dynamic became partial inspiration for David Shore's long-running and critically acclaimed medical drama House. Setting the series amid the high-stress drama of a teaching hospital plagued with a fresh medical mystery each week was a novel concept that ultimately allowed the series to be largely removed from comparisons to other Sherlock Holmes adaptations. Now, two decades later, CBS is trying to replicate the success of FOX’s House by crafting their very own Holmes adaptation set against the backdrop of a clinic that specifically treats patients with strange and unidentifiable issues. But is Watson the cure for a House-shaped hole in the ever-growing medical drama landscape?

The series hails from Craig Sweeny, who is no stranger to the world of Sherlock Holmes, given that he executive produced and penned sixteen episodes of Elementary, a modern retelling of Sherlock Holmes through the lens of a crime procedural. Watson has a similar tone to Elementary, though it lacks the spark the seven-season series had. Perhaps that's because Watson picks up six months after the apparent death of Sherlock Holmes, which leaves the audience feeling lost in the middle of a story they have no real emotional connection to. This presumptive air of familiarity ultimately holds Watson back from being a truly remarkable series, despite Morris Chestnut’s natural charm as the series’ titular lead, Dr. John Watson.

Does 'Watson's Cast of Characters Have What It Takes to Hook Fans?

Watson’s pilot opens in a familiar location for even the most casual Sherlock Holmes fan: Reichenbach Falls. Six months removed from the untimely demise of his friend and partner, Watson is still plagued with memories of that fateful day and the mysterious Moriarty, in addition to dealing with the side effects of the debilitating concussion he sustained. Despite clearly suffering, Watson heads back to work, solving medical mysteries with his quirky team of professionals.

The series attempts to quickly establish Watson’s dynamics with those around him, including his soon-to-be ex-wife Dr. Mary Morstan (Rochelle Aytes), who runs Pennsylvania’s largest health care system, and his unlikely confidant Shinwell Johnson (Ritchie Coster). But even beyond the pilot, these dynamics never really receive the attention they require to convince audiences to care. There’s nothing wrong about starting a series in the middle of the action, but Watson doesn't do any of the work required to ensure an emotional buy-in from viewers. Instead of being a series that unravels the mystery of what happened before, Watson feels like picking up a series midway through a run and having no access to the first three seasons.

Watson breadcrumbs details about the supporting cast — like Sasha Lubbock (Inga Schlingmann) and Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft (Peter Mark Kendall) — but, most notably, it only chooses to hint at Ingrid Derian’s (Eve Harlow) questionable past, which, again, gives the impression of referencing something from previous seasons that simply does not exist. It’s an infuriating way to introduce a slate of admittedly compelling characters who are ultimately relegated to the realms of being archetypes, rather than fully-formed characters. Five episodes into the series, no single character has the foundation to become even half as memorable as, say, House’s ensemble remains two decades later. However, Watson's characters do start to feel a little more grounded by Episode 4, though even that may be too long for some viewers.

How Do 'Watson's Medical Mysteries Unfold?

As with most medical dramas, Watson is a case-of-the-week-style procedural. Each episode opens with the week’s guest star being struck down by some mysterious ailment that leaves them on the brink of death before they are brought into Watson’s clinic to be treated. Similar to House, Watson’s patients often have a myriad of conflicting symptoms, which require the good doctor and his team to thoroughly investigate their lives and loved ones in ways that should lead to them all losing their medical licenses. In the typical three-act structure, each week’s case is resolved by the end of the episode, often with a satisfying conclusion that pairs nicely with the series’ overarching mystery surrounding Watson’s concussion.

In a surprisingly crowded television landscape that includes long-running medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy and Chicago Med, as well as newcomers like The Pitt, Watson has a steep hill to climb in delivering cases that are wholly unique to the series. If you’re drawn to one medical drama, you’ve likely watched them all, so any new show has the hefty task of ensuring that audiences never feel like what they’re watching is a pale imitation of what has come before. This is one area that Watson excels in. While the underlying medical conditions (like Sickle Cell Disease and cancer) are relatively run-of-the-mill, the way the series subverts expectations and presents clever challenges to the diagnosis makes the cases quite compelling.

Is ‘Watson’ Another Network Win for CBS?

While Watson does suffer from how its ensemble is written — partly as a consequence of the narrative being set in the middle of some of these characters' arcs — Morris Chestnut is both a brilliant Dr. Watson and a solid lead. Both he and Aytes’ Dr. Morstan prove to be the most well-written and intriguing characters within the cast, and that makes sense, considering their relationship — or rather, past relationship — is given the most care and consideration. It seems as though the series is setting up the potential for the two doctors to drift back together again, and their chemistry is a definite selling point.

The premiere also delivers a surprise casting reveal for Moriarty, which proves to be a rather inspired choice for the iconic character. While Moriarty doesn’t make an appearance in the four subsequent episodes provided for review, the character’s influence is felt throughout the underlying subplot for the series, which adds to the intrigue of Watson’s post-Holmes dilemma. Whether the remainder of the thirteen-episode season can stick the landing with these dynamics is yet to be seen, but Watson certainly has all the trappings of a hit procedural once it hits its stride.

Watson debuts on CBS on January 26 at 10 PM ET after the AFC Championship Game, before the official launch on February 16 at its regular time at 9 PM ET. You can stream episodes weekly on the Paramount+ app.

6 10 Watson Morris Chestnut might be what the doctor ordered, but is Watson? Pros Morris Chestnut is a brilliant lead, and his charm is the driving force behind the series? success.

Dr. Watson and Dr. Morstan prove to be the most compelling characters in the series, and their plotlines are the most well-formed among the ensemble.

The ensemble cast's performances are all quite good, given what they're working with. Cons The series is at an immediate disadvantage by being set in the middle of a known plotline from the Sherlock Holmes canon and relying upon exposition to garner emotional investments.

It takes nearly five episodes for the ensemble cast to feel like real characters and not just set dressing.

