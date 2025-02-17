Sterling K. Brown has been an instantly recognizable face on television for nearly a decade, as the conclusion of his Emmy Award-winning role on This Is Us was followed up by another collaboration with creator Dan Fogelman on the thriller series Paradise; in between, he’s made time to give stunning supporting turns on acclaimed shows like American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel. Brown has certainly proven himself as a presence in cinema as well, as he earned his first Academy Award nomination for his hilarious supporting role in the satirical dramedy American Fiction. However, Brown gave a devastating performance as an emotionally wounded father in Waves, which is one of the most underrated A24 dramas ever.

What Is ‘Waves’ About?