Sterling K. Brown has been an instantly recognizable face on television for nearly a decade, as the conclusion of his Emmy Award-winning role on This Is Us was followed up by another collaboration with creator Dan Fogelman on the thriller series Paradise; in between, he’s made time to give stunning supporting turns on acclaimed shows like American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel. Brown has certainly proven himself as a presence in cinema as well, as he earned his first Academy Award nomination for his hilarious supporting role in the satirical dramedy American Fiction. However, Brown gave a devastating performance as an emotionally wounded father in Waves, which is one of the most underrated A24 dramas ever.
Sterling K. Brown Gave His Most Devastating Performance in This Underrated A24 Drama
