Still riding the high of the massive success that has come from his latest collaboration with Stephen Graham, Adolescence scribe, Jack Thorne, has revealed his next project. Titled Wavewalker: Breaking Free, the project will see the famed writer pair with Happy Valley alum, James Norton in what will serve as an on-screen adaptation of the bestselling memoir by Suzanne Heywood. The project, which was announced at a Series Mania event hosted by Deadline, will be produced by Norton and Kitty Kaletsky’s Rabbit Track Pictures.

While the specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the tale that unfolds in Heywood’s memoir is a harrowing one that details her experience of sailing around the world with her parents when she was just seven years old. By the time the family ended up back on land, ten years had passed, and the young woman was more than ready to never see a boat again. Although he didn’t specifically state his part, it’s presumed that Norton will play Heywood’s father.

Having previously left his stamp on the entertainment industry thanks to his work on projects like the Enola Holmes film series and HBO’s His Dark Materials, Thorne recently stepped back into the public eye thanks to his work alongside his frequent collaborator, Graham, on the Netflix series, Adolescence. The four-episode miniseries is not only a masterclass in production, as each of the episodes are filmed in one shot, but is also a harrowing examination of incel culture and how social media have affected the younger generation. Much more than a TV show, the series has caused such a buzz that it’s become a talking point for England’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, which is precisely the outcome that Thorne was hoping for.

