Good news Wayne's World fans, you'll soon get to party on in high definition. The 1992 cult classic comedy film is now being re-released on a limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook next month in celebration of the film's thirtieth anniversary.

Upon its initial release in 1992, the film received praise from critics and audiences alike, ultimately spawning the sequel Wayne's World 2 and earning over $183 million at the worldwide box office. The film was originally based on characters originating from the hit sketch show Saturday Night Live and follows two basement-dwelling slackers who give their take on pop culture: the eponymous Wayne, played by Mike Myers, and his sidekick Garth, played by Dana Carvey, as they try and promote their bare-bones public access cable show.

The film features notable cameos from Rob Lowe, the unforgettable Tia Carrere, and the legendary Alice Cooper. Wayne's World was directed by Penelope Spheeris, and was written by Mike Myers, Bonnie Turner, and Terry Turner.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Movies You Didn't Realize were Based on TV Shows

Wayne's World is essential viewing for anyone interested in 1990s pop culture or the culture surrounding music at the time. Aside from being a goofy comedy centering on two chronic underachievers, the film celebrates a level of nerdiness that wouldn't be fully appreciated for some decades. The film is also essential viewing for any Saturday Night Live fan, as the film was one of many during the decade that managed to expand a recurring sketch into an entire feature-length film. Other notable Saturday Night Live-based films from the decade include Coneheads and Superstar, both of which have achieved cult status.

The new Wayne's World Blu-ray steelbook, which includes a digital copy of the film, will be available to purchase on February 1. Check out the steelbook's new artwork below:

Image via Paramount Pictures

Thomas Jane's 'The Punisher' Gets 4K, Blu-ray Steelbook With Bonus Content It's time to revisit pre-MCU and pre-Netflix Frank Castle.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email