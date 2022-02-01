The choice had nothing to do with her alleged feud with Mike Myers.

Ahead of the thirtieth anniversary of the cult comedy film Wayne’s World, based on fan-favorite Saturday Night Live characters, director Penelope Spheeris spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about certain long-standing rumors about her having butted heads with star Mike Myers, in addition to revealing why she didn’t return for the sequel.

Spheeris said that the only topic over which she clashed with others was having final cut, which she didn’t. And because she didn’t return to direct the sequel, people assumed that something had gone wrong between her and Myers. In her own words:

“I am going to break the myth right now. When we were shooting Wayne’s World, there really were no clashes with the actors. The reason people think that is I wasn’t able to direct Wayne’s World 2 because I didn’t want to make any cuts to the first one that they asked me to do. And that was the only point of contention that we had, honestly.”

Spheeris said that just because she didn’t clash with Myers doesn’t mean that she hasn’t ever had altercations with actors. And she was happy to name names. “I have had collisions with actors [on other projects] before," she said. "One was Rip Torn [on Senseless] and the other was Molly Shannon [on Cracking Up]. My advice to young people who may have a problem is if you think you’re right, call their agent and fink them out."

This isn’t the first time that Spheeris has spoken about the rumored discord between her and Myers. In 2017, she told the New York Daily News that Myers was difficult for a “very small amount of the time,” and suggested that the story had been blown out of proportion. She said, “I like Mike. He likes me.”

Co-starring Dana Carvey, Wayne’s World became a runaway box office success in 1992. It remains the highest-grossing film based on SNL characters, and has developed a strong cult following over the years, cementing phrases like “Party on,” and “We’re not worthy,” in the pop-culture lexicon. Myers starred as Wayne Campbell, a rock music aficionado who hosts a late-night cable-access show from his parents’ basement with his buddy Garth Algar. Hilarity ensues when they decide to take their show to the next level. The sequel was directed by Stephen Surjik and is generally considered to be inferior to the original, having grossed a fraction of the first film’s box office haul.

A special limited edition Blu-ray steelbook will be released on February 1 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Wayne's World.

