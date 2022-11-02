With Breaking Bad having concluded way back in 2013, and Better Call Saul ending in 2022, it's now possible to compare the two shows directly. It's important to note that both are great in their own ways (even if one somehow still doesn't have any Emmys), and are heavily linked, as Better Call Saul is set (mostly) before Breaking Bad, and features many returning characters from the original show.

Given Breaking Bad succeeds as a crime-thriller tragedy with a fast-paced plot, and Better Call Saul works as a slower-paced, character-focused drama (with some dark comedy), the following list doesn't aim to argue that one is better than the other. It's a matter of personal preference, but it's hard to deny that there are certain things Better Call Saul does better, but also some areas where it isn't quite as great as its parent show. To highlight the quality of both shows, here are five things it improves, and five ways it arguably lags behind.

The following article contains spoilers for 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'

Better than 'Breaking Bad': A less predictable arc for the main character

While the prequel nature of the show restricts what some characters can do, Better Call Saul sidesteps this for its main character, Jimmy McGill. Right from the start, he's going by a name other than Saul Goodman, and the show hints at what the character does after the ending of Breaking Bad, too.

These flash-forwards - shot in black and white - were a great way of keeping viewers hooked. Viewers would have known Jimmy would become Saul before the series was over, but they didn't know how, and they certainly didn't know what would happen to him after Breaking Bad. It meant Jimmy/Saul's journey was always an interesting one, and made him a compelling protagonist for the show to center on.

Not as good as 'Breaking Bad': Less tension because of its prequel nature

Better Call Saul may have kept the fate of its main character a mystery throughout its run, thanks to its flash-forwards, but not everyone fared so well. Many characters from Breaking Bad showed up in Better Call Saul, and often, we already knew how their stories ended (given how many people died in Breaking Bad).

This meant that the show lacked some suspense, compared to Breaking Bad. Sure, there were characters new to Better Call Saul whose fates weren't known, but you're never left wondering whether characters like Gus, Mike, or Hector are going to survive Better Call Saul, given we see them all die during Breaking Bad.

Better than 'Breaking Bad': The relationship between Jimmy and Kim

Breaking Bad had its fair share of strong relationships. The central one was perhaps Walt and Jesse, who went through a great deal together, and had a dynamic that became more strained as the show went on. Similarly, Walt and Skyler's pairing made for some of the show's best scenes, especially in the later seasons, even though Skyler was (unfairly) the subject of intense dislike by some of the show's fans (she never did anything as criminal as Walt, for one thing).

Yet Better Call Saul's central pairing of Jimmy and Kim was one of the best in either show, and they're two characters who are universally praised. It helps that Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn are both great actors, and the journey their two characters take together is believable, sometimes heartwarming, and ultimately very bittersweet. They each work together to elevate the show considerably.

Not as good as 'Breaking Bad': Less compelling antagonists

Breaking Bad, at the end of the day, had a better assortment of antagonists. Even minor ones who were in less just a few episodes - like Tuco or the Salamanca twins - were very memorable, and Gus Fring's role as a villain for the middle third of the show gave it some of its best episodes.

Sure, the Neo-Nazis in season 5 might have been a step-down from Gus, but by the show's final season, Walter White had essentially taken on the role of the show's main antagonist; he was too far gone to be an anti-hero. Chuck McGill served as a villain for the first half of Better Call Saul, and was arguably just a little much, and too irritating and obnoxious to understand where he was coming from, or even "love to hate." The villain situation improved once he was gone, but the damage had already been done.

Better than 'Breaking Bad': Varied, more confident visuals

Breaking Bad could be a great-looking show. It often had the feel of a western, with generally excellent use of color, and got a ton of mileage out of contrasting sweeping wide shots with often uncomfortably in-your-face close-ups.

It had its own visual language, but certain choices may have pushed things a little too far (the infamous yellow filter used for scenes set in Mexico, for example, or the fact that many shots were distractingly handheld for little discernible reason). Better Call Saul's visual style was more subtle and confident, and was arguably the better-looking show as a result. The use of black and white for many of its acclaimed final episodes was a well-received artistic decision, too.

Not as good as 'Breaking Bad': A sometimes very slow pace

Even those who prefer Better Call Saul to Breaking Bad would have to admit it's a slower-paced show. It's by design, and it's something that some people are going to appreciate more than others.

For some viewers, coming to Better Call Saul after the usually fast-paced and thrilling Breaking Bad may feel jarring. It's certainly a slow burn, with the vast majority of viewers feeling like the payoffs in the final couple of seasons make the slower earlier seasons worth sticking with. Still, it can be hard to see where it's going at a couple of points, especially in some of the more laid-back episodes found in seasons 2 and 3.

Better than 'Breaking Bad': A less predictable final season

Breaking Bad was a show that was always going to end with at least some tragedy, and its final season was inevitably going to have Walter White emerge as a full-blown villain. It wasn't so much a show about what was going to happen or when, but how it was going to happen, and who was going to be hurt as a consequence of Walt's actions.

Better Call Saul, on the other hand, managed to build to a less predictable final season. There were some jarring deaths, shocking plot twists, and large time jumps that all served to keep viewers on their toes, all making for a great final season in the process.

Not as good as 'Breaking Bad': Lacked an episode as impactful as "Ozymandias"

For as devastating as Better Call Saul could get, though, it never quite equaled Breaking Bad's most devastating hour: the third last episode of its final season, "Ozymandias."

It's one of the heaviest, most intense, and best episodes in TV history, as it's the one that aims to shake viewers by showing things finally tumble down around Walt; the point in the show where nothing could ever be the same again. It'd be hard for any show to deliver a single episode like "Ozymandias," so the fact Better Call Saul never quite equaled it is ultimately understandable.

Better than 'Breaking Bad': Deeper character development for some 'Breaking Bad' characters

Truth be told, some Breaking Bad characters didn't stick around as long as was ideal. It introduced and disposed of certain characters pretty quickly: both Mike and Gus, for example, each appear in less than half of the show's total episodes.

It's safe to say fans wanted to see more of the characters they liked, and thankfully, Better Call Saul provided them with more screen-time. Mike in particular became a far deeper and more complex character thanks to Better Call Saul, as an excellent episode like season 1's "Five-O" demonstrates.

Not as good as 'Breaking Bad': Occasional over-reliance on fan service

Returning characters could be something of a curse, as well as a blessing. Better Call Saul could sometimes stray a little too far into fan service, especially in its otherwise strong final season, when it seemed like the writers wanted to feature almost every character from Breaking Bad, usually as cameos.

It's a small nitpick, and there are likely numerous fans who loved every single cameo Better Call Saul threw their way. For others, however, some were better and more meaningful than others, and the less vital cameos could feel like they were just there to make fans happy, rather than being essential for the show's narrative.

