Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is to release on November 11. Ahead of its release, many viewers were speculating how the franchise will continue given the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Marvel Studios’ decision not to recast T’Challa has been met with mixed reactions.

Many viewers feel that he so perfectly embodied the character, it’s difficult to imagine a T’Challa who isn’t Chadwick Boseman, while others express interest in exploring the untold stories of Black Panther, arguing that new stories won’t un-write his legacy in the MCU. The filmmakers have stated that the film will honour the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, but the question remains: how?

Pay Tribute in Opening Credits

The most prevalent theory pertaining to honoring Chadwick’s contribution to the character of Black Panther would be a tribute outside the film itself. After his demise, Marvel Studios temporary modified the Black Panther opening sequence on Disney Plus, changing the colors of the Marvel Studios logo to purple and black while replacing scenes solely of Chadwick.

As the opening sequence was changed back on Disney Plus, it is anticipated that the new film’s opening sequences will reflect the work that Chadwick had done with the first film, honoring the man who made the Black Panthers what they are.

On-Screen Presence

After Boseman’s untimely and tragic demise, Kevin Feige had stated that they will neither recast nor use CGI to recreate Chadwick’s Black Panther. While T’Challa’s story had only really begun, many fans dismissed the idea of using CGI to bring him back, claiming it would feel incomplete.

Irrespective, it is still feasible to incorporate his on-screen presence. In the trailer, there is a brief shot of T’Challa’s picture in Wakanda, demonstrating he is still an integral part of the film. Although rumours that he shot some scenes prior to his demise seems far-fetched, and are merely rumour, there theoretically could be a flashback or previous deleted scenes incorporated. This could provide continuity to the MCU as the sudden disappearance of both an underutilized and unexplored character arc must be rationalized on-screen.

Cancer Diagnosis

As T’Challa’s off-screen presence is confirmed to be justified through the death of the character, many viewers have speculated as to how it will be explained. Many fans have expressed interest in a cancer diagnosis storyline that leans into the reality of his untimely demise.

Arguably, a cancer storyline is more grounded than explaining T’Challa succumbed to injuries in battle or sacrificed himself for Wakanda off-screen as it reiterates that even superheroes can fall victim to real-life illness. Not only would it honour Boseman’s life as he continued to persevere whilst fighting cancer, but it would furthermore promote cancer awareness.

Honour T’Challa’s Legacy

Bringing the words to life that T’Challa said in his first MCU appearance, “In my culture, death is not the end. They are still with us, as long as we do not forget them”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is meant to be a heartfelt tribute to both the character on-screen and actor off-screen.

Reiterating that T’Challa is in every life he touched, the film aims to center on the supporting cast members who will take a more prominent role. Part of his legacy was the betterment of Wakanda, and further exploration of the world of Wakanda could do just that- honor his individual contribution to his home. Similarly, incorporating real-world tributes for Chadwick Boseman will reiterate his legacy in the MCU.

Integral to the Story

The first Black Panther film was grounded in reality, addressing societal issues including race-based prejudice. Beyond a superhero’s journey, Black Panther was a celebration of African culture.

As Wakanda mourns the loss of their king, they could be in a vulnerable state making the country and along with it, their ideology, beliefs, and traditions susceptible to attack. It’s possible that the fight against the external villain will be, at the heart of it, a fight for the beliefs of their long-lost king who changed the long-lasting traditions, instead emphasizing that they would no longer watch from the shadows.

Funeral

Many have predicted that the opening scene of the film will be T’Challa’s funeral to quickly address his off-screen presence, where the rest of the film will follow how Wakanda comes to terms with the loss of their king and his family as they are grappled with grief after losing T’Challa.

A funeral scene would collectively address his demise, the aftermath effects, and underlying theme of grief while commemorating T’Chaka and giving fans an opportunity to mourn the character’s loss.

T’Challa’s Son

A circulating fan theory suggests that not only did T’Challa marry Nakia but they had a son together. Although the Blip complicates the timeline, it is a logical possibility, that not only embraces the everlasting presence of T’Challa but provides continuity to the films.

Having his son follow in his footsteps to become not only the King of Wakanda but also the next Black Panther just like T’Challa followed his father T’Chaka would keep T'Challa very much a big part of the film and is in remembrance of three generations of brave warriors. In a way, this storyline would mirror the first film where T’Challa mourns his father’s loss while all eyes are on him as the next leader.

Shuri as Black Panther

As Shuri is expected to have a more prominent role in the film, many viewers are expecting Shuri to be not only the Queen of Wakanda but the new Black Panther. Although it has not been confirmed that Shuri is the new Black Panther, leading to speculation whether it could also be Nakia or Okoye.

Having Shuri both honour and mourn him post-mortem incorporates a personal perspective, similar to that of Peter and Tony. Matching the tone of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the world will be looking to Shuri as the next leader while she grieves the loss of her brother, mirroring Peter Parker who grieved Tony’s loss while the world questioned whether he would be the next Iron Man.

