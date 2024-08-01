The Big Picture Mae Martin's transition from comedy to thriller in Wayward showcases their versatility and talent in multiple genres.

Wayward will explore the dark side of the troubled teen industry in a bucolic town, promising a gripping narrative.

The star-studded cast of Wayward includes Toni Collette, Sarah Gadon, and more, with exciting additions expected.

After getting commissioned back in April 2023, it has finally been announced that Mae Martin's thriller Wayward, produced under Sphere Media, has begun production in Toronto. Accompanied by some first-look photos of the cast, it has been confirmed that Martin's foray out of comedy and into pure drama has begun. A Candian comedian by trade, Martin's previous series Feel Good, a queer rom-com brimming with emotional maturity, stunned audiences and proved they were a worthy name to helm a top series. Martin is also co-showrunner on the series alongside Ryan Scott, with executive producers including Martin, Scott, Hannah Mackay, Jennifer Kawaja, Bruno Dubé, and Ben Farrell through his company Objective Fiction.

Alongside a production announcement and first look at the ensemble side-by-side, it has also been confirmed that directors Renuka Jeyapalan and John Fawcett would be joined by veteran Euros Lyn, with the Welsh filmmaker credited on major series including Doctor Who, Heartstopper, Sherlock, Black Mirror, and Daredevil. No stranger to a Netflix title, Lyn's bags of experience will be applied to four of the series' confirmed eight episodes, with Jeyapalan and Fawcett sharing the other half.

What is 'Wayward' About?

Close

Martin's move from comedy to thriller has been well-earned, with the talented young performer already proving their ability to work across multiple genres and in multiple roles. Martin will be starring in the series alongside a tantalizing cast that includes the likes of Toni Collette, Sarah Gadon, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brandon Jay McLaren, Patrick J. Adams, Joshua Close, and Patrick Gallagher. More cast additions are likely to be announced in the near future, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider for updates.

An official logline for Wayward reads, "Wayward is a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the “troubled teen industry” and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next." In an interview with TUDUM, Martin declared their excitement about the upcoming project, saying, "We are deep in the bizarre world of Wayward, and I am so excited to show everyone what we’ve been making — what a cast! I hope this show ignites the rebellious teenagers that exist in all of us. And, most importantly, let’s acknowledge that my hair is now several shades darker than previously, indicating that I am now in fact a serious actor."

Production has begun and first-look photos have been released for the upcoming Mae Martin and Netflix collaboration, Wayward. You can watch Martin's Feel Good right now on Netflix.

Feel Good Release Date March 18, 2020 Creator Mae Martin, Joe Hampson Cast Lisa Kudrow

