A new trailer is out for The Wayward Realms, the upcoming open-world RPG from the minds of original The Elder Scrolls creators Ted Peterson and Julian LeFay, and it's taken a far darker turn than the game's announcement teaser. While that first look at the game seemed almost whimsical in nature with a knight in shining armor looking over a vast, bright fantasy world to journey through, this new cinematic titled "Lullaby" gives us a darker exploration of the sinister forces lying in wait to bring the world to ruin.

The trailer opens up on a sea of stars as a narrator speaks in rhymes, lulling us to sleep while speaking about a world in the midst of a calamity. We watch through the eyes of someone exploring some ruins, all while hearing the old man speak about "the world that has been taken," "great swamps return to goblin ken," "seven return to ten," and "When Daelle bathes in fire," all of which harkens to war or the presence of some greater, malevolent force threatening the realm. As he finishes speaking, the explorer comes up to a throne with the corpse of a ruler still upon it, but when they accidentally knock over a cup, a growl can be heard followed by lumbering footsteps as the room lights up thanks to some blue flames.

Per its Steam page, The Wayward Realms is a tribute to RPGs of old, taking inspiration from Peterson and LeFay's previous work The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall only with modern conventions and quality of life changes to assure a smoother playing experience. The game is set in the Archipelago, a collection of over one hundred islands inhabited by different factions looking to grow their influence over the other islands. You'll decide your place in the world by earning recognition through completing quests and defeating powerful creatures and rivals alike, all while exploring your typical fantasy mainstays like dark forests, dingy swamps, vast mountain ranges, and spooky caves.

Where The Wayward Realms gets insanely ambitious is in how its world is made. Once Lost Games promises a massive world packed with NPCs that is also procedurally generated. In order to push the experience along, the game borrows from the tabletop genre as well, with a "virtual Game Master" that's meant to keep the ball rolling, controlling how the world and the factions in it react to your actions in the game. Rather than go with a class-based structure, the focus of the game is on skills, allowing players to run with whatever set of abilities they want without having to pigeonhole themselves into a typical RPG archetype. The game also promises lore that rivals The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim with plenty of books to pick up and read to learn about the realm.

The Wayward Realms was originally unveiled last summer, but we still don't have any word on when it could release. For now, check out the trailer below to hear a haunting lullaby about "a world taken."

