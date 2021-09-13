The next time you get in the car to go on a trip, you can choose to take Fraggle Rock's Red Fraggle along for the ride thanks to a new feature on Waze. Your commute will become an amazing adventure with Red as your co-pilot. In addition to Red Fraggle hilariously offering you directions along the way, you can also customize how your vehicle appears on the Waze app by making it look like a Doozer truck.

Red Fraggle is just one of many hilarious features on the Waze app. The navigation app has rolled out a number of fun voices to select from Boy George to PAW Patrol and customizable vehicles to symbolize whether you are a cat or dog lover. It will be fun to see if Red Fraggle's dislike for owning up to her mistakes will come into play if you accidentally make a wrong turn while she's navigating.

RELATED: A Jim Henson Biopic Is Currently in Development From Disney, Jim Henson Company

The Waze feature is just one of the many ways that the Jim Henson Company is honoring its founder's 85th birthday this month. The Waze feature will be available on September 14th, Fathom's final Labyrinth event is on the 15th, and later this month you can pick up Insight Edition's behind-the-scenes book for Fraggle Rock.

Starting September 29th, you can also purchase tickets for the live stage musical Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, which is based on Jim Henson's beloved holiday special. It will premiere in New York City at the New Victory Theater from December 10th to January 2nd. Visit the New Victory Theater's website for more information.

The Red Fraggle Waze update will be available started September 14. Check out this classic clip from Fraggle Rock to see if you want to join Red's club.

KEEP READING: 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' Original Halloween Special Coming to Disney+

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Predator’ Movie Wraps Filming and Reveals Cast Cinematographer Jeff Cutter announced the news.

Read Next