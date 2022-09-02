With all the mania happening over at the newly dubbed Warner Bros. Discovery, or WBD, it could be easy to miss that it was announced they are redoing their slate of DC films and basically rebooting. New CEO David Zaslav has hired former Warner Bros and Disney exec Alan Horn as a Senior Consultant. Zaslav said of the new 10-year plan "It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horne and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney."

Dan Lin, the producer of The Lego Movie and a myriad of other great films, has been in talks recently to shepherd the new franchise which actually makes a lot of sense. While the franchise kinda fizzled out after a couple of years, he did help guide the Lego franchise, which was a film universe that comprised 4 films, a TV show, and a series of shorts. He also produced a good amount of Legendary's "Monsterverse" movies which are still going strong with a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong, a Skull Island anime, and a Godzilla TV show all on the horizon. The man knows his way around a cinematic universe, he's great at it and would no doubt do a good job. But the shake-up is a complete over-correction because the DC Universe already underwent a soft reboot back in 2018 and it's been super successful!

How We Got Here

There needs to be a lot of credit given to the producers that course-corrected the franchise after Justice League flopped in 2017. The franchise wasn't exactly in dire straights before Justice League, not as bad as people make it out to be at least. The problem with the initial Zack Snyder-led movies, films that are impossible to bring up without angering the people who love them and the people that hate them, had nothing to do with the actual quality of the films. The real issue is that WB at the time wanted to have all the success of the MCU but with an added element of prestige that WB typically carries with its own brand image. WB has always been the studio most known for artistic integrity, being the home for so long of many distinct artistic visionaries including Stanley Kubrick, Christopher Nolan, Clint Eastwood, and so many more. They wanted Snyder to bring the same amount of prestige to the universe that Nolan previously brought to his Dark Knight trilogy.

But the issue with prestige movies is that they aren't always all-audience crowd pleasers in the way Marvel movies are. They cater to very specific audiences depending on the project. And an entire Universe can't be set around "prestige," there's a reason so many of DC's most popular stories don't even belong to the main canon, they're one-off stories like All-Star Superman and The Dark Knight Returns. Stories that only exist within a set amount of issues because a Universe is inherently collaborative, requiring the work of multiple different creatives taking on different roles instead of everyone trying to fit into one specific person's vision.

Imagine how silly it would be if Ryan Coogler's upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to have the same tone as Taika Waititi's recent Thor: Love and Thunder. It wouldn't make sense, that's why a Universe can't fall to the whims of a single director, even if that director is as talented as Zack Snyder is. Eventually, producers at WB were able to steer the ship in 2018 into the most financially successful era of DC films ever, all by embracing the real appeal of DC. Which as previously mentioned, were creator-driven standalone stories that didn't overly concern themselves with continuity.

The Golden Age of Comic Book Movies

Producers like Charles Roven, Peter Safran, Margot Robbie, and more spent their post-Snyder slate letting directors run wild with their visions. All of their projects are very different and cater to slightly different audiences. It began with James Wan's Aquaman film in 2018, which grossed over a billion dollars and is still DC's highest-grossing film. That film was a great soft-reboot for the franchise because it opens with much of the same style of action and mythology that Snyder is so well known for. But it quickly builds into a more lighthearted adventure film with some horror aesthetics for extra flair. The scene of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) drinking and taking pictures with some fellow bar patrons early on in that film basically serves as a mission statement of the movie.

After that, David F. Sandberg created another loosely connected side of the DC Universe with a family film style, closer to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, with Shazam, which will be receiving both a spin-off and a sequel within the next year. After Shazam came the real fruit of this rebooted labor, with 2019's Joker. Joker, much like the Snyder movies of the past, was also critically divisive. But, unlike those films, Joker was an experimental R-rated film echoing Martin Scorsese movies from the 70s and 80s. It only cost around $70 million to make, a small fraction of most comic movie budgets, and it made over a billion dollars. It also wasn't connected at all to any other film. What was once feared to be a case of brand confusion became literally the most profitable comic book movie ever made. It wasn't just money either, the film won two Oscars and was nominated for several others. It was a success in every sense of the word.

After Joker, the DC film universe hit some trying times thanks to awkward release dates and marketing strategies during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the two films hit hardest by that, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, found success on video and streaming when they didn't smash the box office. Both of these movies were also well received and their place in an overall canon didn't even matter. It also helps that both of these movies were absolutely awesome and hilarious, leaving a lot of positive vibes with the audiences that did watch them. These stories were still successful despite a rough start, and are being continued in the HBO Max show Peacemaker, and still could continue in other shows as long as they weren't canceled by Zaslav.

This Doesn't Need to Change

Since Zaslav took over WBD, things have been looking dire. With only money in mind and an ever-growing amount of debt, he just started canceling things with no regard as to how long they were in development or how potentially profitable they could be. Most people working on these projects weren't even aware until it was announced online, which is just bad business practice. Most famously, Batgirl was canceled and scrapped, leaving only a depressing "funeral screening" at the studio for the people who put so much of their hard work into it. B

ut it's not just spin-offs or even original characters. Bugs Bunny and Batman are WB's most recognizable IP and not even those have been safe, with previously announced projects Batman: The Caped Crusader and Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical both being canceled. While this must be saving money for the studio in the short-term, in the long-term, all it's doing is giving the studio bad press, pushing away the desire for other creatives to work with the company, and garnering bad faith with fans. This is such a shame too because it's throwing away a lot of the goodwill the studio received with Matt Reeves' distinct take on The Batman just earlier this year.

The MCU is great, but copying it is a fool's errand. Even now when movies come out that clearly rip off the MCU formula, they don't tend to succeed. The market is only so big and now that we live in a world where, between movies and Disney+ shows, there's a new MCU entry nearly every week of the year, no one is going to be interested in more of the same. DC was succeeding because they were doing something so different from the MCU and that's what made it exciting. If the goal in the future is to copy the MCU, it's going to result in nothing but boredom for the audience, and a lack of return on investment for the studio.

What's The Endgame?

Judging by the trailer for The Flash, one of the few remaining DC projects from the old guard that hasn't been scrapped or canceled, that movie is a loose adaptation of Flashpoint, a multiverse story where Barry (Ezra Miller) interacts with alternate versions of DC heroes. Most prominently in the film, this involves Michael Keaton's Batman. If this movie truly is the starting point of the new DC ten-year plan, it's pretty obvious they're going to be leading up to a multiverse where the alternate universes are used for fan service instead of a canon excuse for different creative teams to tell their own story. If it's Alan Horn's job to create a ten-year plan to replicate the MCU, it's obviously going to go down that path since the multiverse is already being set up. For as cool as Crisis on Infinite Earths is, which has been in both comics and TV, that is the last thing DC needs to do right now.

As the MCU is building up to Secret Wars, Crisis on Infinite Earths would just come across as an imitation. And quite frankly, Alan Horn is not the executive to be in charge of that. He was COO of Warner Bros during the era where practically the entire company was being held up by the yearly Harry Potter movies and the Nolan Dark Knight Trilogy. And WB has basically been in a state of constant chaos since then. He already failed at making a DC Cinematic Universe back in 2011 with Green Lantern, which was supposed to be their Iron Man but is now remembered in the same breath as 2017's The Mummy. Then under Disney, he was responsible for the short-sighted decision to fire James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which was undone after less than a year. He is a great producer and was responsible for a lot of popular franchises, but history shows he is not the best at long-term planning.

So... What Now?

What's happening at WBD right now is not unfamiliar to anyone who has read up on film history. It is currently mirroring the downfall of RKO Pictures, and it feels like a death of a certain era in Hollywood just as that did, but that is a story for another time. The bottom line is that the current state of DC movies feels like a battlefield. Having two separate comic book universes battle in different multiverse stories over the next few years just sounds like too much. If Zaslav doesn't want to flood the market, ruining interests in his own films, he will let Dan Lin and Alan Horn (or whoever else ends up in charge, it's already changed so many times in the past eight years) continue the path DC has been heading down since 2018. Copying Marvel is a bad idea, even Marvel movies are starting to make less money each year due to a waning interest in an already oversaturated marketplace. Superhero movies can't always remain the dominating genre, but to keep the genre alive, it's important to let creators experiment and tell their own stories. Because at the pace the studio is currently going, this rising tide is not raising all ships, it's just sinking everything.