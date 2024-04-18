The Big Picture Renewed artistic mission for Lady Parts in Season 2, facing new challenges including recording their first album.

Each member shines in new images, showcasing musical growth, personal ambitions, and a stylish ensemble.

Creator Nida Manzoor promises a bolder, sillier, and deeper Season 2 with more existential themes and original tracks.

Peacock is ready to rock once again with help from Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, and Lucie Shorthouse. The first images for Season 2 of the critically acclaimed musical comedy We Are Lady Parts have been released in anticipation of the all-female Muslim punk rock band's return to television screens everywhere, and they see the group finding their spark and style once again. Following the highs and lows of their first season together, they'll enter the new six-episode run with a renewed artistic mission and take on a host of new challenges, including recording their first album. Along with the images, news came that all episodes will be available on Peacock in the U.S. and Channel 4 in the U.K. starting May 30.

Coming off of the euphoric high of their first tour in the UK, the members of Lady Parts enter Season 2 shooting for greater heights than when they began their journey. In Season 1, their initial hope was to just land their first gig, but now the reality of chasing success is starting to set in. They have a chance to bring their sound to a wider audience than ever, but a new rival band stands in their way and threatens the status quo of the group. As their musical careers continue, so does their personal growth, as they weigh their own ambitions and the real value of "making it big."

Each member gets the spotlight in the collection of images, whether it's Amina (Vasan) rocking with her guitar, Saira (Impey) stepping behind the microphone, Ayesha (Motamed) smiling behind the drums, or Bisma (Omole) strumming the base. Momtaz (Shorthouse), their manager, is also shown alongside the band, even joining them in a stylish matching black outfit. They make up most of the returning cast members for Season 2 of We Are Lady Parts, with fellow regulars Zaqi Ismail and Shobu Kapoor also reprising their roles. Two new guest stars will be joining the band on their journey this time around - educational activist and youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and comedian and BAFTA nominee Meera Syal.

Nida Manzoor Promises 'We Are Lady Parts' Will Be Bigger and Badder in Season 2

We Are Lady Parts hails from Nida Manzoor who, in addition to writing, creating, and directing, also provides the score once again with help from her siblings Shez Manzoor and Sanya Manzoor, alongside Benni Fregin. Season 2 was apparently another massive undertaking for the fast-rising creator, coming off yet another major success in 2023's Polite Society In the time since Season 1 debuted in 2021, Manzoor also made her feature debut with the martial arts action comedy, which earned similarly high praise to her smash hit television series. However, she's now ready to take things to the next level with Lady Parts this year, saying in a statement:

"Making season one of We Are Lady Parts was immense for me. It was a trial by fire, but I found my voice, my style, and my confidence in creating this show. Most importantly, I found my tribe - from actors and crew to producers and studio execs. So, coming to season two, I was galvanized. The characters, the world, the tone – it was all there, established, and ready to go. Now it was time to turn things up to 11. I wanted to go bolder, sillier, darker, and deeper and that is exactly what we strived to do."

Manzoor further promises that Season 2 will maintain a lot of the humor that made the show's debut so great, but it also plans to get far more existential about the nature of punk and true success. There are big things ahead for Lady Parts, including more bombastic covers and original tracks from the series creator and a much deeper dive into the five women's struggles and desires:

"In season two, we explore the interior lives of each of the women in more depth. Each of them facing new, existential challenges with all the silliness, pratfalls, and banter of season one. The music is bigger too - more wild original tunes (penned by me and my siblings) and dare I say it, even better covers. The season overall asks the question of success. What is success? For a punk band - is fame, stadium shows and major record deals the answer? I wanted to explore the uncomfortable tension between art and commerce and ask how much compromise is too much. I’m really proud of what we achieved, and can’t wait to share it with old fans and new."

All six episodes of We Are Lady Parts Season 2 will stream on Peacock in the U.S. and arrive on Channel 4 in the U.K. on May 30. Check out the images in the gallery above.