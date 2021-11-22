The hit series will also air on Channel 4 in the U.K.

Streaming service Peacock has announced that the musical comedy series We Are Lady Parts will be receiving a second season. The new season of the award-winning comedy will arrive on Peacock in the U.S., and premiere on Channel 4 in the U.K.

Written and directed by Nida Manzoor, the series follows a London-based all-female Muslim punk band. Inspired by the rich and diverse communities found in London, the show centers around Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan) and her bandmates Saira (Sarah kameela Impey), Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), Bisma (Faith Omole), and Moomtaz (Lucie Shorthouse) as they navigate new independent lives, friendships, and cultural differences. The series also features Aiysha Hart and Zaqi Ismail.

Season 1 of We Are Lady Parts premiered on June 3 and featured six episodes. Since its debut, the series has reached Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes and received multiple award nominations. These include two Gotham Awards for Breakthrough Series - Short Format and Outstanding Performance in a New Series for Vasan, as well as the Edinburg TV Award for Best Comedy Series. Manzoor is set to receive the 2021 Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award on November 22, when the Rose d’Or Awards will be virtually presented.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts,” Manzoor said in a comment about her show’s success. “I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy.” Lisa Katz, president of the scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, also commented on the show, saying,

“We Are Lady Parts exploded onto our screens and into our hearts with irreverent humor, original storytelling, and boundary-pushing comedy. We’re incredibly proud that this fan-favorite series was heralded as groundbreaking for Muslim representation on TV and can’t wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this beloved ensemble.”

Music for Season 1 was scored by Manzoor and her siblings Shez Manzoor and Sanya Manzoor alongside Benni Fregin. A soundtrack album was released along with the first season and is available on digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

Audiences and crew members alike eagerly await the return of the punk band and what the world has in store for them. All six episodes of We Are Lady Parts Season 1 are currently streaming on Peacock.

