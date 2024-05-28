The Big Picture Season 2 of We Are Lady Parts premieres on May 30 on Peacock, bringing more drama and comedy to fans.

Fans of We Are Lady Parts had to wait for almost three years to be able to check out the new adventures of their new favorite punk-rock band, but the wait is finally over. This week, Peacock will release Season 2 of the series, and in order to tease what's coming, the streamer decided to share with Collider a sneak peek that reveals the kind of situations the girl band will have to deal with this time. Season 2 premieres on May 30.

In the sneak peek that we can now unveil to you, the girls are having an emergency band meeting in the back of a bus. The reason? One of their best songs got a surprise cover by a rival band. So what does this mean for Lady Parts? This could be the start of a girl band war and they need to be prepared. But the most important question is: Was the cover better than their own song?

This will be one of the central themes of We Are Lady Parts Season 2. The girls are at a threshold in which they need to decide if they'll go all in with their music career. At the same time, there are implications to this: Recording an album is no easy choice, and they'll need to find a balance between their individual ambitions, what can actually be done in a studio and whether they really want to make it big or stay in the underground scene.

'We Are Lady Parts,' Malala and Voldemort

We Are Lady Parts is created by Nida Manzoor, who previously wrote the action-comedy Polite Society. In an interview with The New York Times, the writer talked about the importance of having a show starring Muslim women — and most importantly depicting them in scenarios that would challenge viewers' preconceptions of what it means to be Muslim. She stated that “silliness is hugely important," and that "sometimes it is the most important thing because there’s something really dehumanizing about showing Muslim women as not funny.”

Aside from all the comedy and band-related drama that is coming our way in Season 2, viewers can also expect some new laugh-out-loud songs composed by Lady Parts. Last season, we got to hear and sing along to "Malala Made Me Do It" — and Malala Yousafzai herself participated in the music video — “Voldemort Under My Headscarf” and “Ain’t No One Gonna Honour Kill My Sister But Me.” The songs are all co-written by Manzoor with her siblings and brother-in-law.

Peacock premieres Season 2 of We Are Lady Parts on May 30. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

