The Big Picture Season 2 of We Are Lady Parts brings rock 'n' roll and girl power to Peacock and Channel 4 on May 30, 2024.

The band faces challenges as they aim for world domination, including the need for cash and rival interference.

The new season features returning cast members and guest appearances from Malala Yousafrzai and Meera Syal.

Crank up your speakers and prepare to be blown away by rock' n’ roll and girl power as the trailer for Season 2 of We Are Lady Parts is here. The band’s back together and ready to take their act to the next level, with the last stop being world domination. Returning with a six-episode season, the hotly popular show takes center stage on Peacock in the US and Channel 4 in the UK on May 30, 2024. The teaser gives us an idea of what the gals have been up to since the last time we saw them and what lies ahead on their journey to international superstardom.

Now in their villain era, the five musicians are gearing up to melt faces with their new album but have one little bitty problem before they can hit the studio - they’ll need to make some serious cash. Doing what they can to pick up extra dough, the band hits another hurdle as they face eviction and their rivals dip into their sounds to fast-track their way to the top. At the center of all the chaos, the bandmates stick together to fulfill their dreams one goal at a time, staying true to the music that bonded them in the first place.

Returning for another season of music and sisterhood will be Anjana Vasan (Wicked Little Letters) as Amina, Sarah Kameela Impey (Vera) as Saira, Juliette Motamed (Magic Mike’s Last Dance) as Ayesha, Faith Omole (An Ideal Husband) as Bisma, Lucie Shorthouse (Henpocalypse!) as Momtaz, Zaqi Ismail (Doctor Who) as Ahsan, and Aiysha Hart (Atlantis) as Noor. Season 2 will also feature guest appearances from education activist, Malala Yousafrzai and comedian Meera Syal.

What Critics Said About Season 1 Of ‘We Are Lady Parts’

The first season of the critically acclaimed series followed the group of women as they embarked on their first UK tour. The show was a massive success with audiences and critics alike and currently holds an unbelievably impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. Back in 2021, Collider’s Liz Shannon Miller reviewed the show’s debut season and called it “one of the most delightfully punk series” out there. From the writing to the performances, Miller had nothing but kind words to say about the show, and praised its “infectious spirit.”

You can check out the brand-new trailer for Season 2 of We Are Lady Parts below and take a look at some fresh images in the gallery above. Catch up on the first season as it’s now streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

