For horror buffs in the winter, watching movies inside needs to be just as frightful as the weather outside. If you’re looking for something that matches the snowy vibe of the season but isn’t necessarily holiday-related, check out the critically acclaimed We Are Still Here, directed by Ted Geoghegan. Set against the backdrop of the '70s, the film stars horror legend Barbara Crampton and Andrew Sensenig as Anne and Paul, a couple moving to a new home out in the snowy countryside while mourning the death of their teenage son, Bobby. Anne believes that Bobby’s ghost has followed them to their new home and asks a spiritualist friend (Lisa Marie) to help her connect with him. But the friend has some bad news: the spirit in the house isn’t Bobby, and sinister forces are at work in the places they least expect. It sounds like a pretty standard set-up for a haunted house movie, but Geoghegan’s movie never goes where you expect, keeping you on your toes until the wild finale.

Barbara Crampton Faces Unusual Ghosts in ‘We Are Still Here’

Even before Anne invites her friend May and May’s husband, Jacob, to her new home, the movie makes it clear that either Bobby’s spirit is not present or it’s not the only spirit hanging around. Aside from the fact that the vibes May is sensing don’t feel as friendly as Anne thinks they are, an electrician comes face-to-face with something that’s clearly not Bobby the Friendly Ghost while examining the basement. But the ghost also isn’t your typical pale-faced or gaunt-eyed figure that usually haunts these kinds of horror movies; instead, it’s a burned husk with completely black, peeling skin. It doesn’t just scare the electrician like a regular ghost, either: It grabs him and causes his own skin to burn as if he’d hit a pocket of scalding steam. Ghosts in movies usually outright kill a person, and often in some inexplicable, supernatural way, like the first onscreen victim in The Ring whose face is contorted unnaturally in death. We Are Still Here, however, puts an interesting spin on its ghosts by having their own cause of death be their primary method of killing.

Barbara Crampton herself plays an unusual character for a horror movie because there’s nothing to imply that she and Sensenig aren’t the same age as Anne and Paul; both actors were in their 50s during filming, and although their son is said to be a teenager, it’s likely he was 18 or 19 when he died, as May’s college-aged son says he used to be Bobby’s roommate. Older protagonists aren’t unheard of in horror, of course, but it is more typical to see a young couple facing off against the supernatural, and if they did lose a child, that child is often much younger than 18. But it’s these small changes to the familiar narrative that makes We Are Still Here such an investing watch.

‘We Are Still Here’ Doesn’t Feel Like A Typical Haunted House Movie

The look and abilities of the ghosts aren’t the only thing Ted Geoghegan plays around with in We Are Still Here; he also subverts the traditional setting and overall look of haunted house movies as well. The house that Anne and Paul move into isn’t some dark, Gothic mansion; it’s actually quite a pleasant country house that’s already furnished by the time they move in (meaning there aren’t any sheets or dust covers draped over furniture for any supernatural beings to hide behind). And most of the movie takes place during the day, with bright white snow covering every outside surface. Geoghegan uses shadows and darkness very sparingly, so when someone does go into the dark and eerie basement or sees something strange at night, it’s all the more effective because of the contrast to the brightness of the rest of the movie. Even the climax happens in the middle of the day, and what a climax; not only does it ramp up the violence and horror into a non-stop flurry, it also ends with Anne and Paul battling against a completely different force than is usually seen in a haunted house movie, giving the whole story a refreshing twist on tradition.

Even though We Are Still Here plays around with what audiences have come to expect from movies about ghosts, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deliver the same sense of horror. There are plenty of scares in We Are Still Here, from ghosts to possessions to bloodshed. They’re just never quite where you expect them to be, proving that there’s still some life left in stories about the dead.

