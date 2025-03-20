Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub chats with the crew behind Michael Bay's documentary, We Are Storror, at SXSW 2025.

"Bayhem" has now hit the streets. Michael Bay, the famed blockbuster director behind Armageddon and the Transformers franchise, is stepping back from his explosive spectacle and turning to nonfiction. Parkour remains as popular as ever, and Bay's new documentary, We Are Storror, follows the exploits of a daring and exceptionally skilled parkour troupe who push the limits across the globe by jumping off buildings and performing other audacious stunts.

At SXSW 2025, Steve Weintraub sat down with performers Callum Powell, Drew Taylor, and Toby Segar at the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center to discuss exposing a mass audience to parkour, maintaining safety while being creatively ambitious, their upcoming video game Parkour Pro, and the honor of working with Michael Bay.

'We Are Storror' Aims to Demystify Parkour

"Most of what people see about parkour is just a 10-second clip."

COLLIDER: Gentlemen, it's weird seeing you guys in person after watching the doc, especially after having an anxiety attack watching the documentary.

DREW TAYLOR: Do you feel like you know us after watching the documentary?

If you paid me $100 million, I would say no, because I will not do what you guys have done. It's fucking crazy. Jumping on in, there's going to be people who are watching this who actually aren't familiar with you guys and aren't familiar with what you've been doing for years or this documentary, so what do you want to tell people about Storror and the doc?

TAYLOR: First things first, check out our YouTube. There are 10 or 15 years of videos we've been putting out once a week, half an hour. If you're interested to know more after watching the doc, there are hours, years, of footage that people can watch.

CALLUM POWELL: It's hard for a lot of people to understand how parkour works. In the Q&A yesterday, we still got a question about, "How you do these jumps so high?" Maybe the film failed to explain that a little bit. It's just 18 years of trial and error, graded exposure at safe levels. What the film did great to show is that I'm so stoked that the old dude, Jeff, 65, American dude, got a round of applause. That was the sickest moment for me. That whole section is showing that parkour is for everyone.

The audience member who asked that question, I don't understand. I feel like I understood it after watching the doc. It's called a lot of trial and error, experimentation, and years and years of practice.

POWELL: And, obviously, we didn't start with high-consequence. That would be completely irresponsible—disclaimer. [Laughs]

TAYLOR: I also think it's the nature of how media now is all about a 10-second clip for Instagram Reels or TikTok. Most of what people see about parkour is just a 10-second clip of something that you cannot understand. It just looks like somebody throwing themselves off a roof. Hopefully, what a 90-minute documentary about the sport unfolds for people is that, of course, it's a super fucking high level of skill and athleticism that allows those kinds of feats to be possible in a way that is a lot safer for us than it seems. It's not this crazy roll the dice and see whether you die or not kind of sport. It's more meticulous preparation in order to guarantee that you're going to be safe on the other side of a jump.

That's the thing I actually didn't know about the sport that I learned through the doc, which is watching you guys sand down surfaces and clean certain areas to make sure that when you're grabbing something there's no loose nail, and there's no sharp thing. You're making it as safe as you can. You're doing recon. You're prepping, and then you're performing.

POWELL: We simply wouldn't be doing it for as long as we have if we didn't use everything in our toolkit to make dangerous things as safe as possible. That six-week trip that we had in Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul? You'd think staying on skyscrapers for that long, for six weeks straight, something would have happened. Just take everything step by step and make everything as safe as possible.

TOBY SEGAR: With the cleaning and stuff like that, we are only doing that because we learn the hard way on ground level. You're a kid starting the sport. You really are just sort of sending yourself into stuff and finding out if your body can deal with this and deal with that. You're seeing what you can get out of your body and what is possible. If something goes wrong in a safe space, you might just trip over on the ground or slip on something, that doesn't kill you, and you recognize that going forward. Once you take it to four feet, to six feet, to stories, to the skyscrapers, that process is years; you just basically hold this data.

When you slip and you hurt yourself, nothing teaches you more than that, really. You can sit in a classroom or come to our screening and listen to us answer a question, but nothing teaches you more than slipping out and landing on your back on concrete from, like, four feet. You just remember that. Then, when you're up there, and you think about that thing happening again in this circumstance, it's like, “I can't let that even be an option.” You get the brooms out, you put in the hours. You look out for each other— "Josh, have you checked that edge? Drew, is that rail sturdy?” It’s a team effort to just make sure everyone comes out of it happy and unscathed.

TAYLOR: It’s controlling as many variables as you can. When you just see a 10-second clip, you're kind of like, “How could you possibly know that that was going to go right?” It's because we've spent five hours prepping this thing, measuring out a jump on the floor, doing it safely a load of times. A lot of the time, if there's a roof gap, you go and find a similar-sized jump that' you do 10 or 20 times to make sure that you've got that kind of confidence and belief in the skill set. Then, it's trying to eliminate as many variables that are out of your control as possible.

POWELL: Reducing uncertainty.

TAYLOR: What's so fascinating about the film, and wha