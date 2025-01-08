Horror fans have seen a lot of poor English-language remakes. What was a brilliant, spine-tingling delight in another country will often get a not-as-good North American do-over, as studio execs hope an English-language version will strike box-office gold. And while we could argue that everyone should expand their horizons by just watching the original versions, let’s instead highlight a rare example of an English-language remake that actually outshines its source material: Director Jim Mickle's 2013 version of the 2010 Mexican film We Are What We Are (or Somos Lo Que Hay).

In the original, director Jorge Michel Grau approaches the subject of cannibalism with little compassion and, because of that, the majority of characters are fairly one-dimensional. Even the victims of his flesh-eating family (no last name is ever given) aren't really given much more than a second thought, aside from being the main course. But Mickle's use of young female leads (Julia Garner and Ambyr Childers) in the Parker family elevates the tension of the remake, as well as inviting sympathy for the daughters.

'We Are What We Are' Retains the Family but Changes the Gender Dynamic

Role-reversal guides the majority of the changes in the overarching storyline of the remake. In both versions, a family suddenly loses the parent responsible for acquiring the human sacrifice needed for a yearly religious rite. While Grau chose the father to look after this grisly obligation, Mickle reimagines the Parker mother (Kassie Wesley DePaiva) as the one who shoulders the burden. Without this parent, the duties fall to the oldest children (sons in the original, daughters Iris and Rose in the remake), with this seemingly insignificant detail actually changing much of how the rest of the film plays out.

Grau's family begins killing quickly after the demise of their father, while the Parker daughters are gutted by the prospect of taking over their mother's task. Iris and Rose are alerted to the sounds of crying in the shed by a neighbor (Kelly McGillis, who previously appeared in Mickle's Stakeland), and upon inspection, they find a subterranean holding cell, and the family's instruction manual for cannabalism. Iris, the eldest, is adamant they carry on with the family tradition even as she finds herself struggling with the implications of acquiring human flesh. The Parker girls are given some brief insight by their father (Bill Sage), although he seems to consider it women's work and remains mostly hands-off. While sympathy isn’t necessary for a decent horror movie, Mickle’s remake lets the viewer feel something deeper for his characters, whereas Grau's original didn't.

The Gothic Setting Creates a Perfect Backdrop for 'We Are What We Are'

Mickle sets the action in a stereotypical, ultra-conservative small town, populated by a nosy sheriff and conspiracy theory-loving hermits (underscored by a brief appearance by Larry Fessenden, a horror trope unto himself and a favorite of Mickle). The monochrome, rainy location also gives the movie a terrifically creepy gothic touch, unlike the gritty but often poorly-lit scenes of Grau's Mexican barrio. The cinematography and settings should make a huge difference for gorehounds; neither version is truly over-the-top bloody until its climax, but the dark visuals of the original dampen a lot of the scares that happen during the main sequences.

The original family cites their Aztec bloodline for who they are. They are simply continuing a centuries-long religious ritual that they see no need to question. Similarly, the Parkers' manifest destiny backstory, culminating in eating members of their party for survival, has also morphed into an undisputed tradition to honor God's will. Both families struggle with their place in time, but the Mexican family is caught with very little idea of what to do without guidance, even after centuries of tradition. The remaining parents in each film are imbued with the dead-eyed determination that only religious brainwashing can achieve. However, Mickle's young leads manage a level of anxiety and internal struggle that Grau's boys never do.

We Are What We Are is available to stream on Apple TV in the U.S.

