Luca Guadagnino’s ‘We Are Who We Are’ Gets a Release Date (Kinda) in Lush Teaser

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming series, We Are Who We Are. This new, eight-episode series is the Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria director’s official foray into the television space. We first learned about this project back in February 2019, so it’s nice to finally have a closer look at what’s coming our way later in the year.

The We Are Who We Are teaser is brief, but does a damn fine job of plunging us into the U.S. military base in Veneto, Italy. As a camera pans across a beach where teens are running free, we pause on a jetty where series lead Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays introverted new arrival Fraser, sitting alongside the more Caitlin (Jordan Kristin Seamon), a teen who has been living on the based for a while and is fluent in Italian. As the kids run into the water, Fraser is heard in voiceover asking, “They think we’re weird,” to which Caitlin replies, “Does that bother you?” The teaser then reveals We Are Who We Are will debut on HBO in September.

This small exchange hints at We Are Who We Are‘s story, which shows us the world of those living on this military base in coastal Italy — and it seems we’ll be doing it through Fraser’s point-of-view. In addition to Grazer and Seamon, We Are Who We Are stars Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga as Sarah and Maggie, Frasers moms who are in the U.S. Army and the reason for the move; Tom Mercier as Jonathan, Sarah’s assistant; Spence Moore II plays Danny, Caitlin’s older brother; Scott Mescudi, a.k.a. Kid Cudi, and Faith Alabi play Richard and Jenny, Caitlin and Danny’s parents; and Caitlin’s group of friends, who round out the cast, will be played by Francesca Scorsese, Corey Knight, Ben Taylor, Sebastiano Pigazzi, and Beatrice Barichella. We Are Who We Are is an HBO-Sky production.

We Are Who We Are will land on HBO is September, with new episodes available to stream on HBO Max after they air. You can watch the first teaser below.

Here’s the synopsis for We Are Who We Are: