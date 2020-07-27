‘We Are Who We Are’ Trailer Reveals Luca Guadagnino’s Vibrant and Sexy HBO Series

HBO has released the first full trailer for the upcoming drama series We Are Who We Are, which marks Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s first foray into television. The eight-episode show takes place on a U.S. military base in Italy and stars Jack Dylan Grazer as a shy and introverted 14-year-old named Fraser who strikes up a friendship with the seemingly bold and confident Caitlyn, played by Jordan Kristine Seamón.

The series explores themes of friendship, identity, and first-love as Guadagnino uses his knack for aesthetic immersion to let audiences experience the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager. Indeed, this trailer will draw some comparisons to Guadagnino’s masterpiece Call Me By Your Name, but I think that’s only because he has such a distinct way of digging into the interior lives of his characters. I’m excited to see what a longform Guadagnino story feels like.

Check out the We Are Who We Are trailer below. The series also stars Chloe Sevigny, Kid Cudi, Alice Braga, Spence Moore II, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Sebastiano Pigazzi, and Beatrice Barichella. We Are Who We Are premieres on HBO on September 13th and is a co-production with Sky, The Apartment And Wildside, and Small Forward.

Here’s the official synopsis for We Are Who We Are: