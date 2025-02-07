Years before he directed Challengers, Luca Guadagnino created the coming-of-age miniseries We Are Who We Are, based on an original idea by writer Paolo Giordano. The series starred Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!), who gives a stunning performance as Fraser Wilson. Fraser is a troubled teen who moves with his moms– played by Chloe Sevigny (American Psycho) and Alice Braga (Queen of the South)– to a military base in Italy. At the base, he meets Harper Poythress (Jordan Kristine Seamon), a teen struggling with his gender identity. Guadagnino specializes in compelling, messy relationships and Fraser and Caitlin are one of his best. The longer runtime of a miniseries rather than a movie allows Guadagnino to give the world of We Are Who Are a sprawling, lived-in feel. We Are Who We Are is a well-observed portrayal of teen romance that rivals Challengers in its provocative relationship dynamics.

'We Are Who We Are' Leaves Identities Ambiguous