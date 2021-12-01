The idea of a brand new year quickly approaching just got a whole lot more bearable with the premiere date announcement of Cartoon Network’s new animated comedy series, We Baby Bears.

The show, which is executively produced by Daniel Chong and Manny Hernandez, will center around a family of cute and cuddly bears as they set out on a journey to find a place full of love and acceptance where they can put down roots. With the vocal talents of Connor Andrade as Grizz, Amari McCoy as Panda, and Max Mitchell as Ice, the bears will learn what it means to be a tight family unit while they discover more about the wide universe that surrounds them. The series will be a spin-off of the fan favorite show, We Bare Bears, in which we see the grown up versions of the baby bears try to fit into the human world of San Francisco.

Along with the main vocal talents, there’s a stellar list of guest stars set to include, Anjali Bhimani, Rhys Darby, Janeane Garofalo, Young M.A., Jason Mantzoukas, Stephen Oyoung, Willow Smith and Bernardo Velasco. Along with character voicings, the theme song will have its own unique voice. The tune created for the new show will be performed by K-Pop group, TRI.BE. The quadrilingual band, who sings in Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean, have been gaining steam since their album, Veni Vidi Vici, dropped in October.

Of the series’ upcoming release, Amy Friedman, the Head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros. said:

“We Baby Bears is the first original Cartoon Network series to kick off our Redraw Your World campaign and there isn’t a better, more authentic representation of our new brand promise than these baby bears looking for the place they fit in. Partnering with TRI.BE on the original theme song, their message, ‘We are perfect as we are,’ doubles down on themes of inclusivity and acceptance which we think kids everywhere will be drawn to.”

With such a strong following from the original series, We Baby Bears is bound to be a cute, funny, lesson learning tale of how Griz, Panda, and Ice Bear grew up to be the bears they are today. You won't want to go into hibernation before you see this one!

We Baby Bears will premiere on Saturday, January 1 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET/PT with two new episodes to follow every Saturday in January at 9:00 a.m. ET/PT. If you reside outside of the United States, fear not! We Baby Bears will be launching in Latin America beginning January 2, Asia Pacific on January 8, and all across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa beginning in March 2022. Check out the new poster below:

